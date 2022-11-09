Created over a century ago, the Sidecar is perhaps the world’s most popular cognac cocktail—and understandably so. Elegant cognac is shaken with freshly squeezed lemon juice and orange liqueur, resulting in cozy, tart-sweet-dry perfection. The sugared rim is optional but strongly recommended as it lends a touch of balanced sweetness to each sip.
Makes One
INGREDIENTS
• 2 ounces cognac
• 1 ounce best-quality orange liqueur (such as Cointreau or Pierre Ferrand dry curacao)
• 3/4 ounce freshly squeezed lemon juice
• White sugar and a lemon wedge, for rimming glass
• Strip of lemon or orange peel, for garnish
METHOD
• Thoroughly chill a coupe glass.
• Sugar the rim: Add sugar to a saucer or small plate, then lightly run a lemon wedge around the rim of glass. Turn glass upside down and dip rim directly into sugar—no twisting necessary.
• Add ingredients to a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Shake until icy cold, then strain through a fine mesh cocktail sieve into glass.
• Garnish with a twist of lemon or orange.