Created over a century ago, the Sidecar is perhaps the world’s most popular cognac cocktail—and understandably so. Elegant cognac is shaken with freshly squeezed lemon juice and orange liqueur, resulting in cozy, tart-sweet-dry perfection. The sugared rim is optional but strongly recommended as it lends a touch of balanced sweetness to each sip.

Makes One

INGREDIENTS

• 2 ounces cognac

• 1 ounce best-quality orange liqueur (such as Cointreau or Pierre Ferrand dry curacao)

• 3/4 ounce freshly squeezed lemon juice

• White sugar and a lemon wedge, for rimming glass

• Strip of lemon or orange peel, for garnish

METHOD

• Thoroughly chill a coupe glass.

• Sugar the rim: Add sugar to a saucer or small plate, then lightly run a lemon wedge around the rim of glass. Turn glass upside down and dip rim directly into sugar—no twisting necessary.

• Add ingredients to a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Shake until icy cold, then strain through a fine mesh cocktail sieve into glass.

• Garnish with a twist of lemon or orange.