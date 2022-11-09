Thanksgiving To-Go

Say what you will about Fabio Viviani—celebrity chef, restaurateur, cookbook author, and pin-up dreamboat for an incredible number of middle-aged amateur cooks—the man has no interest in being “dull.”

Ever since he chopped his way onto season five of Bravo’s Top Chef in 2008—rockin’ that rakish grin, his accent as potent as a bottle of Barolo—he’s refused to be boring.

This Thanksgiving, he’s making an impression by making your life easier.

Some of the famous chef ’s favorite dishes will be prepped and available for pick-up at his Bar Siena in Old Orchard on Wednesday, November 23.

For only $130, each package serves two people and features incredible mains and sides including:

• Gremolata Stuffed Porchetta

• Taleggio Whipped Potatoes with Chives

• Prosciutto Sausage & Red Pepper Focaccia Stuffing with Fried Sage

• Nonna’s Lasagna Bolognese

• Butternut Squash Arancini

• Green Beans Gorgonzola with Candied Walnuts

• Lemon Ricotta Stuffed Artichokes

• Fall Harvest Salad

The Bar Siena restaurant location in Old Orchard is the sibling of DineAmic Hospitality’s River North staple eatery, Siena Tavern. The restaurant offers diners the perfect and approachable setting to enjoy lunch, dinner, late night, and weekend brunch. The menu features an expansive Italian street food and pizza bar selection, all served right here on the North Shore.

For more information, visit barsiena.com/location/old-orchard.