The City of Highland Park hope to get everyone in the holiday spirit in the coming weeks as its plans four themed events to celebrate the season.

Santa arrives by carriage on Saturday, November 19, in conjunction with the annual Sugar Plum Shopping Spree. Hosted by the Downtown Highland Park Alliance, the man in red will be joined by holiday carolers and street entertainers.

Participants will also be invited to discover Santa’s mailbox at Gearhead Outfitters, enjoy a carriage ride from Highland Park Bank & Trust, donate to the Toys for Tots toy drive (ongoing throughout the November and December events), delight in holiday window displays, and enter the Sugar Plum Shopping Spree raffle.

The city’s “Heart of the Holidays” festivities continue on Small Business Saturday, November 26. Downtown Highland Park will be filled with holiday music as buskers and carolers roam the streets while shoppers enjoy food samples.

If you have a Frozen fan in the house, mark your calendars for December 3. The movie theme will come to life with Frozen characters performing throughout the city. There will also be a “make your own Olaf” project with kids collecting pieces of Olaf in the different children’s stores.

The final event of the holiday extravaganza will be on December 10 as families will enjoy meeting Santa and Mrs. Claus, who will be on site along with their elves. The day’s activities include gingerbread house making courtesy of Renaissance Place, and holiday carolers. There will also be a Klezmer band—Hanukkah Harriet—along with dreidel making and yummy sufganiyot.

For more information, visit enjoyhighlandpark.com/heart-of-the-holidays.