Dreams Come True

Mothers Trust Foundation (MTF) Executive Director Paula Turelli says the Lake Forest-based nonprofit’s first live, in-person fundraiser since the pandemic was every bit of the fairytale the ball was named after.

“It was truly an enchanted evening of fundraising to make wishes come true for low-income children and families in Lake County. Nearly 250 attended and gave with their hearts during a live auction and paddle raise,” says Turelli. “The mission of Mothers Trust Foundation is to provide hope, build confidence, and make a lasting difference in the life of a child through grants for basic needs, education, enrichment opportunities, medical expenses, and stable housing.”

MTF’s “A Fairytale Ball: Making Wishes Come True” at the Cuneo Mansion & Gardens October 29 was a sold-out event. Lake Forest’s Loan Riedel—the organization’s very own fairy godmother—contacted friends from coast to coast to support the gala and they all showed, exceeding expectations.

“It has been three years since Mothers Trust Foundation has held an in-person fundraiser and this one topped them all!!” says Turelli, explaining that MTF has impacted more than 2,000 children so far this year.

Riedel has been serving behind-the-scenes as an unofficial ambassador of MTF for more than 20 years and involved with many other local philanthropic organizations like Ragdale and Citadel. She knows from experience the awareness and funding a gala like this can bring.

“As you can imagine, this was a huge undertaking for a small charitable organization like Mothers Trust. However, it was an opportunity to raise awareness for our organization and to raise significant funds to fulfill our mission of making a meaningful difference to the lives of children and low-income families. And that we did!” says Riedel, who co-chaired the event with Libertyville’s Lori Dann. “Like a fairytale, the evening was magical, beautiful, and fun. In a sold-out event of 250, guests got insight into the work at Mothers Trust and were very generous in giving during auction and paddle raise.”

Dancing went into the evening for what both Turelli and Riedel say was a night to remember.

“I’m grateful and happy to report that we exceeded all expectations for ourselves and for our guests,” adds Riedel. “We also received numerous donations across the country from friends because they support what we believe in! We also had record number of event sponsors.”

The timing could not be more perfect.

Next year, MTF will celebrate its 25th anniversary of making a difference, one child at a time. This was just the jump start the organization needed.

“There’s a buzz out there on social media about Mothers Trust right now and a lot of interest in getting involved,” says Riedel. “I’m ecstatic! We have accomplished our goals.”

This year’s gala was a fitting tribute to the foundation’s beloved founder Barbara Monsor, who died earlier this year at the age of 99. Monsor founded MTF in 1998 after witnessing firsthand how a seemingly small amount of help can change a child’s life. Her idea was simple—to connect people in desperate situations with those who want to provide assistance where it will truly make a difference.

At its core, Mothers Trust Foundation fills in financial gaps for children from birth to age 21, in turn providing hope, building confidence, and making a positive difference in young people’s lives. “We are very good stewards of the money we receive,” says Turelli. “We take the trust people have in us very seriously.”

To this end, each Wednesday morning at 9:30, a group of Mothers Trust Foundation volunteers and staff gather on a Zoom call and in person in their office at Gorton Community Center to review grant requests and vote on whether or not a grant should be made. Grant requests are submitted to MTF by social workers and school counselors throughout Lake County on behalf of the children they’re representing.

“It’s very important for Mothers Trust Foundation to stick to our guidelines when evaluating grant requests,” Turelli says. “We would love for more people to join our meetings—it’s just one hour each week and Zoom has made it very easy for people to come in and out of those calls as they have time. We discuss each and every grant request we receive to make sure that what we’re doing is within our guidelines and sustainable going forward.”

When a grant is approved, the check is cut within 24-48 hours. Grant requests range from something as small as the fee to go on a school field trip to something as significant as money to cover rent and utilities. MTF also has special rules in their bylaws so that they can issue grants in emergency situations.

According to Mothers Trust Foundation’s reports, of the families served:

• Nearly all of the families live at or below the poverty level

• 77 percent are single mother or grandparent head of household

• 8 percent are homeless

• 21 percent have a child or parent who is disabled

Since its inception, Mothers Trust Foundation has assisted more than 43,000 children with nearly $4.4 million in grants. Monsor was once asked why she decided to call the organization she founded “Mothers Trust.”

“There is a notion of mothering at the heart of what Mothers Trust tries to accomplish,” she once said, herself a mother of six and grandmother to eight. “The name sends a message of affection, responsibility, and accountability. A big part of this in my mind is that you’re always accountable to your mother.”

To learn more about Mothers Trust Foundation, visit motherstrustfoundation.org.