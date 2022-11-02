Heart To Heart

Nora O’Connor just might be the hardest working woman in music. For years, the Evanston-based singer/songwriter has earned a reputation as a go-to backing vocalist and musician.

She’s toured and recorded regularly with Neko Case, Mavis Staples, The Decemberists, Andrew Bird, Kelly Hogan, and many others. With Hogan, O’Connor is also a member of the Chicago-based band The Flat Five.

Additionally, O’Connor has also made time to release three solo albums, with the latest being the just released “My Heart” (Pravda Records). Well worth the wait (her previous solo effort was released in 2004),

“My Heart” is a delight from start to finish. Nora was gracious enough to make time for an interview in advance of her recent album release concert at SPACE in Evanston.

Here’s what she had to say:

There are 18 years between your previous solo album “Til The Dawn” and your new album “My Heart.” Were the songs on the new record written over the course of those years, or were they written in one burst more recently, specifically for this record?

They’re new. They’re all new. It’s funny, when people say, “Why has it taken you 18 years?” It’s not like I haven’t been doing anything. Winter of 2019, I wrote a couple songs. I was just coming off a tour with The Decemberists, and The Flat Five had just made a couple records. It seemed like I had the time and the openness and the space to dig up and see what was happening, and the willingness to give it a go. Then COVID happened, which completely wiped out my calendar, like everybody else’s. I started doing these outside backyard shows, late summer of 2020. It was just 20 people. We all still have our masks on, but we’re outside and we’re spread out, and we’re only going to do this for two hours. Back then, there was nothing going on. There was no eating out, there was no visiting; there was nothing. This was it, this was our little thing, and it was magical. It was wonderful, in a way, all things considered. Because we were doing something and it was like, “Oh my God, I’m having a show!” People were like, “Oh my God, I’m actually at a show,” even though there were just twenty of us in a friend’s backyard. It just hit me, I want more new original music in this solo setting, when I’m playing by myself. I love singing covers, and I know a million songs. With singing covers, I just love turning people on to songs they’ve never heard. I try to dig a little deeper with my set list. Finding a deep Harry Nilsson or a deep Joni Mitchell or Ron Sexsmith. Whatever cover I decide I want to do or songs that my friends write, all these different people that I love their songwriting. I started writing more in 2020. My whole family was home. My husband was teaching. My kids were having school. I found a corner of my basement, built a little studio, and then started doing home recordings. Then I was like, “Yeah, it’s time, let’s do this, let’s make a record.” It felt so right. I hadn’t the desire or those feeling, the way I had them in the last year. It’s like, “Nora, just trust yourself! Let’s go! It’s OK that you’re not The Decemberists or you’re not Neko Case or you’re not Kelly Hogan or you’re not Andrew Bird, or all these people that you tour with.” Maybe that was intimidating for me. Touring with all these bands that were so amazing. I can’t write a song like that [laughs]. I can only do what I can do. I think I just gave myself a break and let myself have the experience of that journey of creating a record.

As you said, you’ve been far from sitting idle during the years between albums. In addition to raising your family, you’ve been performing with Neko Case, Mavis Staples, The Decemberists, and others, as well as performing as a guest vocalist on albums by other artists. Did you come from a large family and that is what makes you so good at playing well with others, or were you an only child who craves being around other people?

I am the youngest of four, but we also adopted two of my cousins, so there was six of us. My parents are amazing. They were busy, so I had to entertain myself. I guess along the way I realized that singing harmony was really my jam. I do that best. I put myself in that position to be that person that’s hired to sing harmony. I’m a good administrative assistant of a song. I’m a good rhythm guitar player or auxiliary whatever. A little mandolin, a little banjo, a little keyboard; whatever the song needs to lift it. I like that role. I don’t love being in the middle of the stage and having to do all the talking. I think I’m a little more of an introvert, but I still want to perform, and I still want to do all these things. I think I also want to challenge myself and do some hard things, too. This is why I’m doing this now.

You mentioned The Flat Five, and during the albums’ interim, you also performed shows and recorded two albums as one-fifth of that group. What did you like best about that experience?

Because we’re such a democracy. We all come to the band with a really special and necessary gift. We work really well together. It’s this little special, sacred thing. We don’t want to be famous. We don’t really want to go on tour and tour our butts off because we’re doing all these other things. The Flat Five is our sacred place where it’s all about the music and we try to play as best we can, sing as pretty as we can. When I’m doing a gig with The Flat Five, I feel like I’m watching my favorite band. Even though I’m standing on stage right next to them. I’m like, “Holy shit, that’s Kelly Hogan! Holy crap, that’s Scott Ligon playing, he’s my favorite musician in the whole wide world.” The Flat Five just haven’t made that our number one thing. Even though it is our favorite thing, it’s not our number one job. We do all these other things. We had a zoom meeting last night because we really miss each other. Kelly’s been touring with Mavis (Staples). I’ve been touring with Neko, Scott and Casey (McDonough) are touring with NRBQ, and Alex (Hall) is touring with JD McPherson. We’re all doing these really great things, but we’re all like, “Damn, I miss you guys.” When there’s a pocket, when things slow down, that’s when we’ll book some shows, try to make some money, and then make a record, but I don’t know when that’s gonna happen.

One of my favorite songs on “My Heart” is “Cambridge Cold.” I went to Emerson College in Boston, and I really loved hearing you sing about Inman Square and the fabulous Central Square music venue The Middle East. Because you live in Evanston, I was wondering, is it just me, or does Cambridge feel like the Boston-area version of Evanston?

I think that’s a really good point. Yes, I think it does. I’d rather drive around Evanston than drive around Chicago, because it’s just so much crazier, and I’d rather go do something in Cambridge than do something in Boston. So, yeah, I guess it’s kind of similar. But that’s a completely made-up story. I didn’t move to Cambridge, so it’s really just a story. But what is true about it is that when I was in (the band) The Blacks in the late ‘90s, we got to play at the Middle East upstairs then we got played the Middle East downstairs. I really did have that feeling like, “Oh yeah, we’re doing this, baby! It’s on, we’ve made it, we’ve arrived.” I’ve never left Chicago. I’ve lived here my whole entire life, so it’s almost like a little fantasy of this is probably what would happen if I moved away. I’d probably just go for a year and do some things and come back. I like that notion of moving out east.

The “heart” at the center of the “My Heart” album sounds like it’s been broken, especially on the title cut, “Sore,” “Follow Me,” and “Fare Thee Well.” Can you please say something about the heartbreak there?

I think I’m prone to writing break-up songs. I think I’m prone to listening to break-up songs. What’s different, I feel, is I’m just a little more in touch with the heartbreak that I’ve had. It’s not irrational anymore. It’s almost like I respect it and cherish it, and it’s because of my experiences that I am who I am today. It’s all good things. It’s not like a victim, like “Oh, you broke my heart.” It’s more noticing and observing my feelings and not letting that destroy me. I don’t know how to explain it. I feel like I’ve been through so many transformations over the last few years and digging deep spiritually and trying to have a lot more gratitude in my life than I’ve ever had before.

My mind works in seeing patterns. Even if there’s just two things, that’s a pattern. For example, you performed a cover of Stevie Nicks’ “That’s Alright” on 2004’s “Til The Dawn,” and you cover Margo Guryan’s “It’s Alright Now” on “My Heart.” Am I reading too much into that or am I on the (al)right track?

Everything’s going to be all right! I just love a healthy break-up song. Margo’s is a little creepier. She’s really saying, “it’s all right, we’re done.” Stevie Nicks is saying, “It’s OK, we’re done, you go on and have a good life.” I think when look back on the craziness of my younger years and of my relationships and how there was just so much drama and everything was such a big deal. I just like this idea of, “This isn’t working out, and we’re grownups, so let’s respect each other, and move on. I love a healthy break-up song.

One of the nicest surprises on “My Heart” is the “Winwoof ” instrumental. What can you tell the readers about that song?

I wanted an instrumental. I wanted to write an instrumental, but I didn’t know what it was. I had this chord progression. In my mind, it’s about this mystical creature, nature/Mother Nature, invisible/visible creature like a wolf or a “winwoof.” It’s a madeup word. So, that’s my story about the “winwoof.” But the other story is I really meant to type Winwood (as in Steve) because it sounded like a Traffic song [big laugh], but I wrote Winwoof instead, and then I made up the story about the mystical creature. But I had this chord progression that I thought was sort of like Stevie Winwood, kind of Traffic. I had Scott, Casey, and Alex in the studio, I said “I’ve got this chord progression. While I have you guys, let’s record some basic tracks.” The four of us just played it in the studio live, and then I sat with it. I was like, “OK, this is my instrumental!” Then I added a harmonium. But it’s one of those songs that I think I will revisit and add words to for another record. I’m introducing this concept with this instrumental that I think is going to be a bigger story later on.

