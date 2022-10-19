Escape To Tybee Island

Five years ago, we took a family vacation to Savannah, Georgia, and during that trip we spent a day on Tybee Island—located just 20 minutes east of the city. We decided to return to Tybee earlier this summer to fully experience what the island has to offer.

As the trees lining the highway changed from pine to palm and the sea breeze filled the air, it was like stepping into a Kenny Chesney song. We drove through the historic town of Savannah before crossing several bridges into the lowlands where salt marshes spread as far as the eye could see.

We stayed in a rental condo called The Pelican’s Nest near the North Beach. This space was perfect for our family and our dog, Riley. It was in a quiet location and a two-minute walk from the beach. The Pelican’s Nest was fully furnished with a kitchenette, two bedrooms, a back deck, a living room, and a washer and dryer unit. Cicadas sang in the trees and buzzed at my dog when she tried to investigate them on the ground.

After exploring the beach and driving around town, we had dinner at a restaurant called Pier 16. Our meal included excellent drinks, a great view of The North Beach, and wonderful food. I enjoyed the Mermaid Lemonade, which was so smooth, I want to recreate it. The chicken marsala and crab stuffed mushrooms left us wanting more. Sitting on the patio, we had a front row seat of several classic cars that drove through town. After dinner, we walked around the different shops and restaurants before returning to the house.

Every morning, my mom and I woke at dawn and walked down to the beach to watch the sunrise. Each day brought new discoveries of what creatures had journeyed onto the sand the night before. We found horseshoe crabs, starfish, hermit crabs, and a turtle’s nest on the last morning. We even were able to see a few dolphins playing in the surf as the shrimp boats headed out for their first catch of the day.

Our second day featured a trip to Savannah for a meal at The Pirate House, a famous historic restaurant where pirates and sailors used to gather in the early days of Savannah. The interior mimics that of a ship in certain rooms and port taverns in others. I loved the lantern-lit atmosphere and the feeling of being in an 18th century establishment. We ordered the shrimp parmesan, which was perfectly creamy and the perfect portion. After eating, we walked through many historical squares dotted across the town before returning to Tybee.

On the drive back from Savannah, we were crossing the salt marshes when we spotted water spraying among the grasses. There was a young dolphin playing in the marshes just off the road. We weren’t able to get a photo, but it was a great sight and a preview of what we would view later that night.

One of the great attractions of Tybee Island is Captain Mike’s Dolphin Tours. They have a Sunrise Tour, a Midday tour, and a Sunset Tour. This time we chose the Sunset Tour. As the shrimp boats finished their catch for the day, the dolphins swam around our boat and played in the waves while the sun sank towards the horizon. Even though a thunderstorm rolled in on the way back to shore, the captains did a great job ensuring we had a safe and fulfilling trip out to sea.

A restaurant we were eager to visit again was The Crab Shack. Under Spanish moss trees on the banks of the salt marshes, this restaurant had a wonderful sense of stepping into a Louisiana bayou. Fans and misters helped combat the heat of the day and made it less muggy. We were seated outside and ordered their amazing crab platters complete with sausage and corn on the cob. After eating, there were gators to feed in a nearby exhibit and a bird rescue off the gift shop. Boats can also dock at the pier off the marshes.

After lunch, we took another venture to Savannah to visit the Ships of the Maritime Museum where we perused their model ships collection, including the Pulaski and the Titanic. Starting in June, they have an exhibit about the expedition to bring the Pulaski wreckage back to the surface that will go till the end of 2022. These exhibits also include artifacts from sailors during the 18th and 19th century, and some historical plaques about the house the museum is kept in.

That night, we attended one of Savannah’s many ghost tours, this one taking us through the different historical squares throughout Savannah. They have a mixture of walking tours, horse drawn carriages, hearse tours at the cemeteries, and The Ghosts and the Graveyards tour which includes bus travel throughout the town. Our tour led us to different locations where ghosts had been spotted throughout the town. This included several historical squares, a local inn, a cemetery where a child ghost has been filmed, and the Presbyterian church. Our tour guide brought these historical characters to life and beautifully weaved the tragic tales of their deaths and unfinished business, whether they are true or not.

On our last day in Georgia, we took one final walk around Savannah after we checked out of our rental. We brought our dog to a pet bakery where she received plenty of attention and some complimentary cookies from the employees. For a pet friendly lunch, we went to B&D Burgers followed by a walk to Leopold’s Ice Cream parlor. The burgers and chicken sandwiches served at B&D were perfectly cooked with a bit of a kick in their signature sauce, which was easily paired with a strawberry daiquiri. After eating, we ventured to the riverfront and visited the famous Waving Girl statue. Much like Tybee, there were many stores and restaurants to visit along the riverfront and elegant riverboats docked in the harbor depending on the time of day.

Savannah and Tybee serve as an excellent getaway for those who love the ocean, ghost stories, American history, and excellent food. We can’t wait to plan our next trip and explore more of these wonderful places.