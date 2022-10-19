American Craft Exposition (ACE) Returns

The Auxiliary of NorthShore University HealthSystem’s 38th Annual American Craft Exposition (ACE) returned to the Chicago Botanic Garden September 29 with a Preview Party and a gala weekend of events. Featuring 100 artisans exhibiting unique, museum-quality work, ACE is one of the country’s longest running premier fine craft shows. The Auxiliary’s signature annual fundraiser, proceeds from ACE support innovative patient care programs at NorthShore—most notably SAVE MOMS, an initiative designed to protect and preserve maternal health before, during and after delivery. For more information, visit americancraftexpo.org.