American Craft Exposition (ACE) Returns

by

DANA TURBAN, LIZ DANTEN

GAYLE STELLAS, JUANITA GIRARDAN, LESLIE SEVCIK

LESLIE SEVCIK, GAYLE STELLAS

LEAH CORTES, CHERYL WONG

LESLIE SEVCIK, DR. BETH PLUNKETT, GAYLE STELLAS, DR. RICHARD SILVER, MELISSA DAVID

REBECA MASSEY, CAROLINA SMITH

KAREN & KEN BAUWENS

The Auxiliary of NorthShore University HealthSystem’s 38th Annual American Craft Exposition (ACE) returned to the Chicago Botanic Garden September 29 with a Preview Party and a gala weekend of events. Featuring 100 artisans exhibiting unique, museum-quality work, ACE is one of the country’s longest running premier fine craft shows. The Auxiliary’s signature annual fundraiser, proceeds from ACE support innovative patient care programs at NorthShore—most notably SAVE MOMS, an initiative designed to protect and preserve maternal health before, during and after delivery. For more information, visit americancraftexpo.org.

KAREN BLANKSTEIN, LYNN BAER

LAURA METZ & DEAN WALKER

LESLIE SEVCIK, KARI LONNING, GAYLE STELLAS

KARL & MARIA KNECHT

JOANNE MATSAKIS, ELENI SOUKOULIS, TEDDI GALANIS

MIRAV & POOJA SHAH

LUKE & ALISON KOWAL

