Fletcher’s Harvest

MAKES ONE
INGREDIENTS
• 3 ounces apple cider
• 1/2 ounce freshly squeezed clementine juice
• 1 1/2 ounces spiced rum
• 1/2 ounce autumn spiced simple syrup (recipe follows)
• cinnamon stick, clementine peel, or apple slice for garnish
METHOD
• Add ingredients to a shaker with ice. Shake and strain over fresh ice in a rocks glass.
• Garnish with a cinnamon stick, twist of clementine peel, or a paper-thin slice of apple.
• For an alcohol-free version, increase simple syrup amount to . ounce and omit the rum. After shaking and straining, top with 2 ounces of sparkling water.
AUTUMN SPICED SIMPLE SYRUP
MAKES APPROXIMATELY 1 1/2 CUPS
INGREDIENTS
• 1 cup sugar
• 1 cup water
• 3 cinnamon sticks
• 2 cloves
• 2 allspice berries
• 1 strip clementine zest
METHOD
• Bring all ingredients to a boil in a small saucepan over medium heat. Reduce to a simmer, stirring occasionally, until sugar has dissolved. Remove from heat, cover, and allow to cool completely.
• Strain into a jar with a tight-fitting lid and store in refrigerator for up to two weeks.