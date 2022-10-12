Fletcher’s Harvest

MAKES ONE

INGREDIENTS

• 3 ounces apple cider

• 1/2 ounce freshly squeezed clementine juice

• 1 1/2 ounces spiced rum

• 1/2 ounce autumn spiced simple syrup (recipe follows)

• cinnamon stick, clementine peel, or apple slice for garnish

METHOD

• Add ingredients to a shaker with ice. Shake and strain over fresh ice in a rocks glass.

• Garnish with a cinnamon stick, twist of clementine peel, or a paper-thin slice of apple.

• For an alcohol-free version, increase simple syrup amount to . ounce and omit the rum. After shaking and straining, top with 2 ounces of sparkling water.

AUTUMN SPICED SIMPLE SYRUP

MAKES APPROXIMATELY 1 1/2 CUPS

INGREDIENTS

• 1 cup sugar

• 1 cup water

• 3 cinnamon sticks

• 2 cloves

• 2 allspice berries

• 1 strip clementine zest

METHOD

• Bring all ingredients to a boil in a small saucepan over medium heat. Reduce to a simmer, stirring occasionally, until sugar has dissolved. Remove from heat, cover, and allow to cool completely.

• Strain into a jar with a tight-fitting lid and store in refrigerator for up to two weeks.