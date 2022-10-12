Explore more of the publications in our portfolio here. Explore more of our portfolio.

Top Ad

Sign up for the Daily North Shore Email

Fletcher’s Harvest

by

RECIPE AND PHOTOGRAPHY BY WENDY FRANZEN

MAKES ONE

INGREDIENTS

• 3 ounces apple cider

• 1/2 ounce freshly squeezed clementine juice

• 1 1/2 ounces spiced rum

• 1/2 ounce autumn spiced simple syrup (recipe follows)

• cinnamon stick, clementine peel, or apple slice for garnish

METHOD

• Add ingredients to a shaker with ice. Shake and strain over fresh ice in a rocks glass.

• Garnish with a cinnamon stick, twist of clementine peel, or a paper-thin slice of apple.

• For an alcohol-free version, increase simple syrup amount to . ounce and omit the rum. After shaking and straining, top with 2 ounces of sparkling water.

AUTUMN SPICED SIMPLE SYRUP

MAKES APPROXIMATELY 1 1/2 CUPS

INGREDIENTS

• 1 cup sugar

• 1 cup water

• 3 cinnamon sticks

• 2 cloves

• 2 allspice berries

• 1 strip clementine zest

METHOD

• Bring all ingredients to a boil in a small saucepan over medium heat. Reduce to a simmer, stirring occasionally, until sugar has dissolved. Remove from heat, cover, and allow to cool completely.

• Strain into a jar with a tight-fitting lid and store in refrigerator for up to two weeks.

Today’s top Stories

  • Seal The Deal

    Written by Mitch Hurst June 04 2021

    It’s not exactly a beauty pageant, but potential buyers in this summer’s hot real estate market on the North Shore…

    Read More

  • You Go, Jogo

    Written by Bill McLean June 04 2021

    Remember your first sip of coffee?

    Nick Yehle certainly does, and he bets that he scrunched up his face more…

    Read More

Mobile Ads Second

Recently Added

Mobile Ads Third

Recent Comments

Mobile Ads Fourth

Social

  • Follow Us

  • facebook
  • twitter
  • instagram
  • youtube

Copyright © 2022. All Rights reserved.