The Crisp Apple

AUTUMN SPICED
SIMPLE SYRUP
MAKES APPROXIMATELY 1 1/2 CUPS
• 1 cup turbinado sugar
• 1 cup water
• 3 cinnamon sticks
• 2 cloves
• 2 whole allspice berries
• 1 strip lemon zest
Bring all ingredients to a boil in a small saucepan over medium heat. Reduce to a simmer, stirring occasionally, until sugar has dissolved. Remove from heat, cover, and allow to cool completely. Strain into a jar with a tight-fitting lid and store in refrigerator for up to two weeks.
SERVES ONE
INGREDIENTS
• 2 tablespoons turbinado sugar
• 1 wedge of fresh lemon
• 1 1/2 ounces vodka
• 1/2-ounce ginger liqueur
• 1/2-ounce Autumn Spiced Simple Syrup (recipe follows)
• 1/2-ounce freshly squeezed lemon juice
• 2 ounces best quality apple cider
• 1 dash walnut bitters
• 1 crisp red apple, sliced into thin wedges, for garnish
• Cinnamon stick, for garnish
METHOD
• Rim glass: Place turbinado sugar in a saucer, adding enough to rim glass. Hold lemon wedge right-side up in one hand and a rocks glass upside-down in the other hand, running the lemon flesh along the rim. Keep glass upside-down (to prevent juice from dripping down sides of glass), dip glass in sugar, and twist to coat. Gently tap off excess. Place glass right-side up until rim is dry.
• Add vodka, ginger liqueur, simple syrup, lemon juice, cider, and bitters to a shaker with ice. Shake until well chilled, then strain over fresh ice into the sugar-rimmed rocks glass.
• Garnish with a cinnamon stick and a few apple slices.