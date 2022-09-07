The Crisp Apple

AUTUMN SPICED

SIMPLE SYRUP

MAKES APPROXIMATELY 1 1/2 CUPS

• 1 cup turbinado sugar

• 1 cup water

• 3 cinnamon sticks

• 2 cloves

• 2 whole allspice berries

• 1 strip lemon zest

Bring all ingredients to a boil in a small saucepan over medium heat. Reduce to a simmer, stirring occasionally, until sugar has dissolved. Remove from heat, cover, and allow to cool completely. Strain into a jar with a tight-fitting lid and store in refrigerator for up to two weeks.

SERVES ONE

INGREDIENTS

• 2 tablespoons turbinado sugar

• 1 wedge of fresh lemon

• 1 1/2 ounces vodka

• 1/2-ounce ginger liqueur

• 1/2-ounce Autumn Spiced Simple Syrup (recipe follows)

• 1/2-ounce freshly squeezed lemon juice

• 2 ounces best quality apple cider

• 1 dash walnut bitters

• 1 crisp red apple, sliced into thin wedges, for garnish

• Cinnamon stick, for garnish

METHOD

• Rim glass: Place turbinado sugar in a saucer, adding enough to rim glass. Hold lemon wedge right-side up in one hand and a rocks glass upside-down in the other hand, running the lemon flesh along the rim. Keep glass upside-down (to prevent juice from dripping down sides of glass), dip glass in sugar, and twist to coat. Gently tap off excess. Place glass right-side up until rim is dry.

• Add vodka, ginger liqueur, simple syrup, lemon juice, cider, and bitters to a shaker with ice. Shake until well chilled, then strain over fresh ice into the sugar-rimmed rocks glass.

• Garnish with a cinnamon stick and a few apple slices.