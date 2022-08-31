Explore more of the publications in our portfolio here. Explore more of our portfolio.

Top Ad

Sign up for the Daily North Shore Email

Watermelon Limeade

by

BY FLETCHER & FORK THE NORTH SHORE WEEKEND

As the mercury climbs its way to summer’s pinnacle into September, a zingy and refreshing beverage is in order. Perfect for family picnics, an evening at Ravinia, or simply puttering around in the sun, this alcohol-free drink is a true crowd pleaser. For those craving an adults-only version, add a splash of tequila, white rum, or vodka—they all make delightful pairings.

SERVES 6 TO 8

INGREDIENTS

• 12 cups cubed, seedless watermelon

• 1 1/2 cups freshly squeezed lime juice

• 6-8 tablespoons honey

• pinch of sea salt

• lime wheels, for garnish

METHOD

• Place a fine mesh sieve over a large bowl and set aside.

• Working in batches, add cubed watermelon to a blender and purée until smooth. This will produce about 6-7 cups of watermelon juice.

• Strain through the sieve to remove pulp and foam.

• Add lime juice, 6 tablespoons honey, and sea salt to the bowl, whisking until thoroughly combined. Taste for sweetness (this can vary greatly depending on the watermelon), adding more honey if needed.

• Pour into a pitcher and chill until ready to serve.

• Serve in ice-filled glasses garnished with lime wheels.

Today’s top Stories

  • Seal The Deal

    Written by Mitch Hurst June 04 2021

    It’s not exactly a beauty pageant, but potential buyers in this summer’s hot real estate market on the North Shore…

    Read More

  • You Go, Jogo

    Written by Bill McLean June 04 2021

    Remember your first sip of coffee?

    Nick Yehle certainly does, and he bets that he scrunched up his face more…

    Read More

Mobile Ads Second

Recently Added

Mobile Ads Third

Recent Comments

Mobile Ads Fourth

Social

  • Follow Us

  • facebook
  • twitter
  • instagram
  • youtube

Copyright © 2022. All Rights reserved.