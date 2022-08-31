Watermelon Limeade

As the mercury climbs its way to summer’s pinnacle into September, a zingy and refreshing beverage is in order. Perfect for family picnics, an evening at Ravinia, or simply puttering around in the sun, this alcohol-free drink is a true crowd pleaser. For those craving an adults-only version, add a splash of tequila, white rum, or vodka—they all make delightful pairings.

SERVES 6 TO 8

INGREDIENTS

• 12 cups cubed, seedless watermelon

• 1 1/2 cups freshly squeezed lime juice

• 6-8 tablespoons honey

• pinch of sea salt

• lime wheels, for garnish

METHOD

• Place a fine mesh sieve over a large bowl and set aside.

• Working in batches, add cubed watermelon to a blender and purée until smooth. This will produce about 6-7 cups of watermelon juice.

• Strain through the sieve to remove pulp and foam.

• Add lime juice, 6 tablespoons honey, and sea salt to the bowl, whisking until thoroughly combined. Taste for sweetness (this can vary greatly depending on the watermelon), adding more honey if needed.

• Pour into a pitcher and chill until ready to serve.

• Serve in ice-filled glasses garnished with lime wheels.