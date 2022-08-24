Explore more of the publications in our portfolio here. Explore more of our portfolio.

Tequila Daisy

by

BY FLETCHER & FORK

Let us start by saying that this is a loose recipe (the best kind—yes?). Next of note is that the Spanish word for “daisy” is “margarita.”

The classic margarita that you know and love likely evolved from a Tequila Daisy, mixed up for the first time during the mid-1800s. Daisies are a type of cocktail containing a spirit (most often tequila, though the first one recorded contained brandy), citrus juice, a liqueur and/or sweetener, and bubbles. The varieties on record are endless, so feel free to choose what tickles your fancy. I’m itching to try a grapefruit variation, but here I’ve chosen a classic. The only guideline is sticking to the proportions, though I personally advocate for extra bubbles…who wants to melt in the sun?

SERVES ONE

INGREDIENTS

• 1/2 ounce lemon juice, freshly squeezed

• 1/2 ounce simple syrup

• 2 ounces of your favorite reposado tequila (I favor Casamigos)

• 1/2 ounce dry curaçao, Grand Marnier, or your favorite orange liqueur (I’m crazy over Pierre Ferrand)

• 1-2 ounces club soda or sparkling water (I make my own with an Aarke)

METHOD

• Pour lemon juice, simple syrup, tequila, and orange liqueur into a cocktail shaker and fill with ice.

• Shake for 30 seconds or until your hands are frozen, then strain into a chilled cocktail glass or a lowball glass filled with ice.

• Top with aforementioned bubbles.

• Drop in citrus wheels of your choosing and a sprig of mint or basil, if desired.

