SPARKLING PEACH SANGRIA
• 3 ripe peaches, sliced into thin wedges
• 6 ounces Mathilde’s Peche liqueur (or another high-quality peach liqueur)
• 10-12 small thyme sprigs, divided
• 8 ounces peach nectar, chilled
• 1 (750-ml) bottle sparkling Moscato wine (Moscato d’Asti), chilled
• 1 12-ounce can peach sparkling water (such as Waterloo, Bubly, or AHA), chilled
• Crushed ice
Place sliced peaches and 6 thyme sprigs in a large pitcher. Pour in peach liqueur and swirl to combine. Let stand for 1 hour.
Add nectar, Moscato, and sparkling water, stirring gently to combine.
Pour into glasses filled with crushed ice, allowing a few peach slices to slip into each glass. Garnish each with a fresh thyme sprig.
PEACH TEA SPARKLERS
• 10-12 thyme sprigs, divided
• 16 ounces peach nectar, chilled
• 3 12-ounce cans peach sparkling water (such as Waterloo, Bubly, or AHA), chilled
• 4 teaspoons superfine sugar, plus more to taste
• Crushed iced
Place sliced peaches, superfine sugar, and 6 thyme sprigs in a large pitcher. Pour in peach tea and swirl to combine. Let stand for 1 hour.
Add nectar and sparkling water to pitcher, stirring gently to combine. Sweeten to taste with extra superfine sugar.
Pour into glasses filled with crushed ice, allowing a few peach slices to slip into each glass. Garnish each with a fresh thyme sprig.