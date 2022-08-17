SPARKLING PEACH SANGRIA

• 3 ripe peaches, sliced into thin wedges

• 6 ounces Mathilde’s Peche liqueur (or another high-quality peach liqueur)

• 10-12 small thyme sprigs, divided

• 8 ounces peach nectar, chilled

• 1 (750-ml) bottle sparkling Moscato wine (Moscato d’Asti), chilled

• 1 12-ounce can peach sparkling water (such as Waterloo, Bubly, or AHA), chilled

• Crushed ice

Place sliced peaches and 6 thyme sprigs in a large pitcher. Pour in peach liqueur and swirl to combine. Let stand for 1 hour.

Add nectar, Moscato, and sparkling water, stirring gently to combine.

Pour into glasses filled with crushed ice, allowing a few peach slices to slip into each glass. Garnish each with a fresh thyme sprig.

PEACH TEA SPARKLERS

• 10-12 thyme sprigs, divided

• 16 ounces peach nectar, chilled

• 3 12-ounce cans peach sparkling water (such as Waterloo, Bubly, or AHA), chilled

• 4 teaspoons superfine sugar, plus more to taste

• Crushed iced

Place sliced peaches, superfine sugar, and 6 thyme sprigs in a large pitcher. Pour in peach tea and swirl to combine. Let stand for 1 hour.

Add nectar and sparkling water to pitcher, stirring gently to combine. Sweeten to taste with extra superfine sugar.

Pour into glasses filled with crushed ice, allowing a few peach slices to slip into each glass. Garnish each with a fresh thyme sprig.