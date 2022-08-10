Founded by Courtney Wright, LadyBoss.CEO is an organization for high-power women to engage in a high-power network. Members gather quarterly to inspire one another, collaborate on goals, and focus on how to scale their businesses and lives faster. The group hosted their Q1 event at Space 519 in Chicago with speaker Jodi Wellman, CEO and founder of Four Thousand Mondays, who discussed “Owning 2022.” Guests dined on appetizers from the Space 519’s Lunchroom and shopped for curated goodies following the program. ladyboss.ceo
