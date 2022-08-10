Explore more of the publications in our portfolio here. Explore more of our portfolio.

Top Ad

Sign up for the Daily North Shore Email

LADYBOSS.CEO

by

LADYBOSS.CEO MEMBERS

JODI WELLMAN

Founded by Courtney Wright, LadyBoss.CEO is an organization for high-power women to engage in a high-power network. Members gather quarterly to inspire one another, collaborate on goals, and focus on how to scale their businesses and lives faster. The group hosted their Q1 event at Space 519 in Chicago with speaker Jodi Wellman, CEO and founder of Four Thousand Mondays, who discussed “Owning 2022.” Guests dined on appetizers from the Space 519’s Lunchroom and shopped for curated goodies following the program. ladyboss.ceo

NANCY O’BRIEN WIDELKA, COURTNEY WRIGHT

DARCY ROGERS, PAULA DOHERTY

COURTNEY WRIGHT, MIKA STAMBAUGH

Today’s top Stories

  • Seal The Deal

    Written by Mitch Hurst June 04 2021

    It’s not exactly a beauty pageant, but potential buyers in this summer’s hot real estate market on the North Shore…

    Read More

  • You Go, Jogo

    Written by Bill McLean June 04 2021

    Remember your first sip of coffee?

    Nick Yehle certainly does, and he bets that he scrunched up his face more…

    Read More

Mobile Ads Second

Recently Added

Mobile Ads Third

Recent Comments

Mobile Ads Fourth

Social

  • Follow Us

  • facebook
  • twitter
  • instagram
  • youtube

Copyright © 2022. All Rights reserved.