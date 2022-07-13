Zucchini Cake

When I was little, summer picnics, Ladies Aid Society functions, and fundraising bake sales always included fat loaves of zucchini bread. I remember asking my Mom why they called it “bread” when it was so obviously “cake.” Mom attempted an explanation of the difference between cakes and quick breads before I ran off to join my playmates—too young to retain the information. Tender, moist, and well-spiced, sometimes flecked with nuts, and always paired with a nice slather of cream cheese, I loved the stuff. I still do. This version, baked in an 8-cup decorative ring mold, befits the “cake” title I always wanted to bequeath on this vintage delight. Use either regular fresh green zucchini or Lebanese zucchini (Cousa squash) which is lighter green, a bit squattier, and has a thinner skin and sweeter flavor profile.

INGREDIENTS

• Butter or vegetable shortening to grease 8-cup decorative ring mold

• 1 Tbsp flour to dust 8-cup decorative ring mold

• 3 large eggs at room temperature

• 2 cups sugar

• 2 cup vegetable oil

• 2 Tbsp. vanilla extract

• 3 cups flour

• 1 tsp salt

• 2 cups grated zucchini OR Lebanese zucchini (Cousa squash)

Note: Wash squash, trim and discard stems and bottom bits, leave skin on)

• 1 tsp. baking soda

• 1/2 tsp baking powder

• 3 tsp ground cinnamon (Saigon is the most flavorful)

• 1/2 cup chopped toasted walnuts (optional)

• 1 Tbsp powdered sugar to garnish cake

• Cream cheese to serve with cake

METHOD

With oven rack set at center position, preheat oven to 325 degrees. Grease and flour decorative ring mold. Set aside. In the bowl of a stand mixer with paddle attachment, beat eggs with sugar until very light and fluffy. Add oil, and vanilla. Add grated zucchini. In a separate bowl, sift flour with salt soda, cinnamon, and baking powder. Add dry ingredients to wet ingredients in three additions, mixing to combine each addition. Stir in nuts if using. Pour batter into greased and floured ring mold. Rap mold on work surface to release any air bubbles. Bake cake for 1 hour and 15 minutes. Remove to a cooling rack for 20 minutes. Invert cake onto serving platter. Dust with powdered sugar. Whip a small portion of cream cheese to serve with slices of the cake.