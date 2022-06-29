Explore more of the publications in our portfolio here. Explore more of our portfolio.

Grilled Rainbow Chard With Gingered Peaches

by

PHOTOGRAPHY BY MONICA KASS ROGERS

If you have a rainbow of chard brightening your garden patch and would like a new way to prepare it, this one’s for you! Quick, easy, and full of flavor, this dish makes a great side dish to go along with your holiday weekend grilling favorites. To make it, you’ll just need a few bunches of rainbow Swiss chard, a few ripe white peaches, and some honey, ginger, and olive oil.

INGREDIENTS

• 2 bunches fresh rainbow Swiss Chard

• 2 ripe white peaches, skin on

• 1/3 cup olive oil, plus 2 tsp to brush on kale

• 3 Tbsp honey

• 1-inch fresh ginger, peeled and very finely grated to make 1 Tbsp

• 1/2 tsp salt

• Freshly cracked black pepper to taste

METHOD

Preheat your grill. Wash chard, leaving some water clinging to the leaves. Set aside. Slice peaches in half, remove pit, and slice each half into 1/8-inch rounds. Set aside. In a small bowl, combine 1/3 cup olive oil, honey, and salt. Heat in microwave for 20 seconds to melt honey; whisk to combine oil and honey. Stir in grated ginger and several grinds of black pepper. Lightly brush chard leaves with the remaining 2 tsp of olive oil. Bring bowl of honey ginger oil, peaches, and Swiss chard to the grill. Place chard on grill, watching carefully until it just begins to char. Flip and grill for a few more seconds. Remove from grill. Tear off the leaves from the chard stems into a bowl. Replace chard stems on grill and continue grilling until tender. Remove from grill. Coat peach slices in the ginger honey oil and place on grill until beginning to caramelize. Flip. Remove peach slices from grill. The skins will now be easy to pull off and discard. To assemble, tear grilled chard leaves into small pieces. Cut grilled chard stems into 1 ó-inch pieces. Slice grilled peach rings in half. Toss all together with some of the remaining honey ginger oil.

