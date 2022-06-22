Explore more of the publications in our portfolio here. Explore more of our portfolio.

Tiny Refrigerator Pickles

PHOTOGRAPHY BY MONICA KASS ROGERS

Coming upon piles of cute and tiny pickling cucumbers at the local supermarket, I had to bring some home to pickle! Because my family likes a crisper pickle, we cool the brine, pour it over the pickles, seal the jars, and refrigerate. We’ve included tiny, dried red peppers in our pickles for a bit more flavor, but you can omit those for a milder result.

INGREDIENTS

• 2 lbs. small cucumber pickles

• 2 cups apple cider vinegar

• 2 cups water

• 1/2 cup sugar

• 2 Tbsp kosher salt

• Tiny dried red peppers, one per jar (optional)

• Garlic cloves, peeled, one per jar

• 4 Tbsp mustard seeds

• Fresh dill sprigs, one for each jar

METHOD

Place jars, lids, and rings in dishwasher; run through cycle to sterilize. Place sterilized jars on clean towel to finish drying. Wash and dry the cucumbers. Trim off and discard the blossom end of each cucumber. Place one garlic clove, one dried pepper, and one dill sprig in each jar. Pack the cukes into the jars, leaving 1/2-inch head space. In a small sauce pan over high heat, bring vinegar, water, sugar, salt, and mustard seeds to a boil. Stir to dissolve salt and sugar. Cool brine to room temperature. Pour enough brine over pickles to fill each jar to within half inch of the top of the jar. Add as many of the remaining mustard seeds to the jars as you can. Discard any remaining brine. Seal jars. Place in refrigerator. Pickles are ready to eat within one day.

