Wedge salad is the perfect showcase for garden-grown lettuce and tomatoes. We tender it up by using Baby Butterhead (aka Boston or Bibb) lettuce rather than iceberg. One lettuce head, quartered, fills a platter for a beautiful presentation—enough for two to share as a first course. To dress the salad, I dot it with homemade blue-cheese dressing, some fresh-made bacon crumbles, and a few grinds of cracked black pepper. Add a sprinkling of minced chive or green onion if you like.

INGREDIENTS

FOR THE BLUE CHEESE DRESSING:

• 4 oz. blue cheese crumbles

• 1/2 tsp freshly ground pepper

• 1/2 cup sour cream

• 1/4 cup mayonnaise

• 1/4 cup half-and-half or heavy cream

FOR THE SALAD:

• 1 head baby butter head (Bibb or Boston) lettuce, quartered into wedges

• 3 slices meaty uncured bacon, oven roasted until crisp-cooked; crumbled

• 8 cherry or grape tomatoes, halved

• Fresh cracked pepper to taste

MAKE BLUE CHEESE DRESSING:

Whisk together sour cream, mayonnaise, and half and half. Stir in pepper. Fold in blue cheese crumbles. Note: For a thinner dressing, stir in a bit of milk.

ASSEMBLE SALAD:

On a serving platter, attractively arrange the four quarters of the lettuce head. Sprinkle with the halved tomatoes. Dot blue cheese dressing over all. Top with blue cheese crumbles and a few grinds of fresh black pepper. Serve.