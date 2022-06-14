Wedge salad is the perfect showcase for garden-grown lettuce and tomatoes. We tender it up by using Baby Butterhead (aka Boston or Bibb) lettuce rather than iceberg. One lettuce head, quartered, fills a platter for a beautiful presentation—enough for two to share as a first course. To dress the salad, I dot it with homemade blue-cheese dressing, some fresh-made bacon crumbles, and a few grinds of cracked black pepper. Add a sprinkling of minced chive or green onion if you like.
INGREDIENTS
FOR THE BLUE CHEESE DRESSING:
• 4 oz. blue cheese crumbles
• 1/2 tsp freshly ground pepper
• 1/2 cup sour cream
• 1/4 cup mayonnaise
• 1/4 cup half-and-half or heavy cream
FOR THE SALAD:
• 1 head baby butter head (Bibb or Boston) lettuce, quartered into wedges
• 3 slices meaty uncured bacon, oven roasted until crisp-cooked; crumbled
• 8 cherry or grape tomatoes, halved
• Fresh cracked pepper to taste
MAKE BLUE CHEESE DRESSING:
Whisk together sour cream, mayonnaise, and half and half. Stir in pepper. Fold in blue cheese crumbles. Note: For a thinner dressing, stir in a bit of milk.
ASSEMBLE SALAD:
On a serving platter, attractively arrange the four quarters of the lettuce head. Sprinkle with the halved tomatoes. Dot blue cheese dressing over all. Top with blue cheese crumbles and a few grinds of fresh black pepper. Serve.