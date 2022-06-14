Ferrari Lake Forest hosted an invitation-only gathering of 200 Ferrari clients to unveil the new aerodynamic Ferrari 296 GTB. Guests enjoyed an evening of delicious fare served by Italian Chef Bruno Abate from Winnetka’s beloved Tocco restaurant while sampling wines from Napa Valley’s OVID winery. Ferrari Lake Forest’s 70,000 square-foot automotive gallery set the stage for an extravagant celebration of Ferrari’s newest model. Guests left the event with sumptuous leather gifts created by representatives from New York City’s Royce Leathers.
