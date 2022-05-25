Eye Fashion

Fashionistas who follow eyeglass and sunglass trends may recall a distinctive, antique crystal frame worn by Matt Damon in the 2019 film, Ford vs. Ferrari. Those were the sunglasses to have that summer. Everyone wanted them but only the world’s most prestigious optical purveyors had the luxury of carrying Entourage of 7’s Beacon 1020 sunglasses.

Fortunately for North Shore residents, their beloved Blink Optical boutique on Bank Lane in Lake Forest was among that elite group.

“Our passion is to be in the top fashion of eyewear,” says Yuri Kisilevich, who has owned Blink Optical with wife Stella Sharts since 2005. “We bring in stuff that was placed in movies and we share that with our customers all over the world.”

And when he says, “the world,” he’s not exaggerating.

The level of expertise Kisilevich brings to selecting the best frames and lenses for customers with high-index prescriptions has put Blink Optical on the international radar. With frames purchased from independent designers in Israel, Milan, Germany, and Paris, and lenses hand-crafted in an on-site lab, you literally can find eyewear at Blink that is not available anywhere else.

“People come to us from across the country,” he explains. “Today we had a customer with a high prescription who lives in Syracuse, New York, but only buys glasses from us. We also have customers in Switzerland who only buy glasses in the United States.”

However, according to Sharts, there is another differentiating factor that goes beyond Blink’s exceptional collection of frames, sunglasses, and readers.

“A lot of our customers who will read this article are going to think of Yuri,” she says, laughing. “He has this reputation for finding the perfect frame for every face. A person can come into the store and the first frame he will put on them is usually the one they end up with.”

Kisilevich joins his wife in laughter, adding: “It’s a gift, and a curse!”

What it really comes down to, he continues, is knowing the product and knowing your customer.

HIGH-INDEX SPECIALISTS

One of Blink Optical’s specialties is serving customers with very high-index prescriptions. Anyone in that category who wears (or has ever worn) glasses knows the challenge that comes with the thick lenses such a prescription requires—regardless of how glamorous your designer frames may be.

“It’s not just important how the frames look; it’s how the lenses look as well,” explains Kisilevich. “Stella has been in this business for more than 30 years and I’ve been in the business for 28 years, so we specialize in this. We make our own high-definition lenses so we know how the lenses are going to look.”

Sharts began working for her uncle’s optical stores in Chicago when she was just 16 years old. Meanwhile, Kisilevich became an expert in lenses, eventually connecting to his Israeli roots by finding a kibbutz to source lens materials from.

Over the years, loyal customers have followed the couple in the same way Kisilevich says patients follow a favorite doctor or surgeon.

“It’s about trust,” he adds. “Our business specializes in people with very high prescriptions so it’s just as important to custom fit lenses as frames. It’s both fashion and function.”

Those who wear glasses know what a crucial (and sometimes agonizing) decision it can be.

“We have a lot of people who say they’ve gone into five stores in Chicago and can’t find a fit, but they come to us and we fit them right away,” says Sharts. “With us, it’s customer service first. We’re always there, showing them what we think is going to be perfect … we’re almost like your personal shoppers for eyewear.”

SUMMER TRENDS

Blink Optical exclusively offers frames by such designers as Caroline Abram, Alain Mikli, Lunor, Chrome Hearts, Cartier, and Anne et Valentin—high-end products that Kisilevich personally selects from trips around the globe. He also keeps a close eye on what is trending.

Considering that your glasses are the first thing you put on in the morning and the last thing you take off, the right pair “can make or break you,” says Sharts.

With summer right around the corner, the couple says fashion-forward customers should embrace a season of color.

“The best color this year is going to be green. Last year was blue; this year is green,” explains Kisilevich. “But some people can also go red or navy blue or tortoise shell. It really depends on your personality.”

Blink also fits customers for sunglasses, both prescription and non-prescription.

“We specialize in polarized lenses, which are great for water, fishing, hiking … whatever you do,” he adds.

Sharts says larger frames will continue to prevail, along with the aviator look (which may be partially due to the recent Top Gun reboot).

Another lesser-known specialty at Blink is fitting women who have smaller faces, which Sharts says is especially important when staying on the larger-frame trend.

“We have companies who make those oversized sunglasses in smaller sizes and it looks very in-fashion and amazing,” says Kisilevich.

LONG-TERM RELATIONSHIPS

At the end of the day, the couple says they are grateful to the customers who have trusted them with their eyewear needs for nearly 17 years.

“Over the years, we’ve seen so many of the same people,” explains Sharts. “They’ve become friends—they’ve become family.”

“We know them, we know what fits them,” adds Kisilevich.

“Sometimes I go in on Sunday to cut lenses because our customer needs to leave for emergency. Those are the kinds of relationships we have with our customers.”

With a 31-year-old wedding anniversary coming up this year and both sons (21-year-old Michael and 19-year-old Ethan) thriving at college in Florida, the Deerfield couple says they are grateful for the business and life they have built together.

“I’m still excited to go every day to work,” he adds. “We love what we do and that’s our passion.”

Blink Optical is located at 654 Bank Lane in Lake Forest. For more information, call 847-234-6541 or visit blinkoptic.com.