Homemade Potato Chips With Egg And Truffle Oil

For crispy decadent enjoyment, there is nothing better than homemade potato chips. Except, of course, if you shake those chips in a bag with soft poached egg and finish with a drizzle of truffle oil and sprinkling of parsley. The chips are not difficult to make, but you’ll need a mandolin slicer to get perfectly thin potato slices. I use a waxed paper bag or parchment bag to shake the chips with the egg.

INGREDIENTS

FOR CHIPS

• Large bowl of ice water

• 3 large Idaho potatoes, skin on, well-scrubbed

• 4 tsp salt (or to taste)

• 4 tsp malt vinegar powder (OR substitute red wine vinegar powder)

• 1 small bunch parsley, stems removed, minced to make 4 tsp

• 2 tsp truffle oil

FOR POACHED EGGS

• 4 large eggs

• 1 tsp white vinegar

METHOD

MAKE CHIPS: Using the thinnest setting, slice potatoes with a mandolin slicer into a large bowl of ice water; separate slices. Preheat deep fat fryer to 325 degrees. Blot potato slices dry. Place a small amount of potato slices in fryer basket, then deep fry chips until golden brown. Remove chips to tray lined with paper toweling. Lightly salt chips to taste. Repeat with remaining potato slices.

MAKE POACHED EGGS: Heat a large pot of water to boiling. Add vinegar. Stir water to create a vortex. Carefully break eggs into hot water and cook until white has just firmed up around the egg and the yolk is still very soft. Using a slotted spoon, Remove poached eggs to a bowl.

ASSEMBLE: Fill waxed paper bag or parchment bag with potato chips (about 4 ounces per serving.) Add one poached egg and 1 tsp vinegar powder. Fold bag to close. Gently shake bag to combine egg with chips. Pour into a serving bowl and sprinkle with parsley and drizzle of truffle oil. Repeat for each serving.