Returning in person after a two-year COVID-related hiatus, Illinois Holocaust Museum & Education Center hosted more than 1,300 guests at its annual Humanitarian Awards Dinner honoring United Airlines, the Duchossois Family, and Holocaust survivor Samuel R. Harris. Featured guest speaker President George W. Bush addressed guests attending to support the Museum. The evening raised more than $3 million for museum initiatives including its groundbreaking Interactive Holography exhibit and its new Virtual Reality Experience. ilholocaustmuseum.org