Humanitarian Awards Dinner

MUSEUM CEO SUSAN ABRAMS IN CONVERSATION WITH PRESIDENT GEORGE W. BUSH

HUMANITARIAN AWARD RECIPIENTS KIM DUCHOSSOIS, JESSICA GREEN, AND THEIR FRIENDS & FAMILY

VANESSA MARTIN, HOLOCAUST SURVIVOR JANINE OBERROTMAN, HOLOCAUST SURVIVOR ERNA BLITZER GORMAN

GRANDDAUGHTER OF SURVIVOR LEGACY AWARD RECIPIENT, JESSICA KREAMER

BRAD MCMULLEN, SHARON & GERALD LADERMAN

Returning in person after a two-year COVID-related hiatus, Illinois Holocaust Museum & Education Center hosted more than 1,300 guests at its annual Humanitarian Awards Dinner honoring United Airlines, the Duchossois Family, and Holocaust survivor Samuel R. Harris. Featured guest speaker President George W. Bush addressed guests attending to support the Museum. The evening raised more than $3 million for museum initiatives including its groundbreaking Interactive Holography exhibit and its new Virtual Reality Experienceilholocaustmuseum.org

STEVE BLOCK, WWII VETERAN HOWARD CAIN, SCOTT BIRNBAUM, LESLIE BLOICK

MICHAEL SCHWARTZ, DANNY SPUNGEN, DAVID WARING, KENDALL LLOYD

MUSEUM BOARD MEMBER DENISE FOY AND SUZANNE BROWN

JENNIFER KARRAS, JULIET GRAY, ROBIN & BILL LEVY

JANET MCNULTY, GIOVANNI GARELLI

 

 

