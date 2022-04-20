The Art Center Highland Park hosted an invitation-only opening to celebrate its latest exhibit, Rapport, featuring the work of Cleveland Dean. The Chicago native and self-taught visual artist’s abstract works include painting, mixed media, sculpture, and installations, using a wide variety of materials from salt to wood to fire to metal to “anything he can get his hands on.” VIP guests enjoyed cannabis-infused cocktails, live Asian Fusion music, and food by For the Love of Food as part of this unique and entertaining evening. theartcenterhp.org.