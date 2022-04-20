Explore more of the publications in our portfolio here. Explore more of our portfolio.

ARTIST CLEVELAND DEAN

KATRINA SMOLINSKY, JACKIE CHILOW, JAMES M. LYNCH, CAREN HELENE RUDMAN

TAC BOARD PRESIDENT YUMI ROSS, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR JAMES M. LYNCH

ARTIST VERA VONHOLDENBERG WITH HER PIECE CALM AFTER THE STORM

The Art Center Highland Park hosted an invitation-only opening to celebrate its latest exhibit, Rapport, featuring the work of Cleveland Dean. The Chicago native and self-taught visual artist’s abstract works include painting, mixed media, sculpture, and installations, using a wide variety of materials from salt to wood to fire to metal to “anything he can get his hands on.” VIP guests enjoyed cannabis-infused cocktails, live Asian Fusion music, and food by For the Love of Food as part of this unique and entertaining evening. theartcenterhp.org.

CHRIS & BASIA FALCON, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR JAMES M. LYNCH

ARLENE BYSTER, KAREN ECHT, CAREN, HELENE RUDMAN, JACKIE CHILOW

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR JAMES M. LYNCH, ARTIST SHOLO BEVERLY

