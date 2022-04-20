Egg Salad On Pain De Mie Bread With Homemade Mayo

The week after Easter, home cooks around the country puzzle through the same question: What do I do with all of these hard-boiled eggs? They prepare eggs on toast, deviled eggs, Scotch eggs, and niçoise salads a plenty. But a perfect egg-salad sandwich made with homemade mayo on fresh baked bread rivals them all. Here are recipes for all three. Note: The egg salad recipe makes enough for three sandwiches, so, you’ll have extra bread and mayo left over for your next sandwich adventure.

Makes 3 sandwiches

INGREDIENTS

EGG SALAD:

• 6 large eggs in their shells (Once hard-cooked, you will use all 6 cooked yolks, but only four of the cooked whites)

• 1/2 cup mayonnaise (recipe follows)

• 1/8 tsp mustard powder

• 1/4 tsp celery salt

• 1/4 cup finely diced mildly flavored baby pickles

• 1 Tablespoon very finely diced chives

• 1 Tablespoon very finely diced parsley

• 2 teaspoons finely snipped dill

• Freshly cracked black pepper to taste

• Green leaf lettuce

• 2 small Persian cucumbers, peeled and sliced thin

• 6 slices Pain de Mie bread, fresh or lightly toasted (recipe follows)

PAIN DE MIE BREAD:

• 13-inch Pullman (Pain de Mie) loaf pan, with lid

• 1 large potato, diced

• 2 cups water

• 2/3 cup whole milk, warmed to room temperature

• 2 teaspoons (1 packet) instant yeast granules

• 2-1/4 teaspoons salt

• 3 Tablespoons sugar

• 6 Tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

• 1/2 cup nonfat dry milk flakes

• 1/3 cup mashed potato (made from the reserved cooked potato)

• 4 3/4 cups unbleached all-purpose flour

HOMEMADE MAYONNAISE:

• (Makes 2-1/2 cups)

• 2 large eggs

• 1/4 tsp salt

• 1 Tablespoon sugar

• 1 1/4 teaspoons mustard powder

• 1/2 teaspoon paprika

• pinch of celery salt

• 1/8 teaspoon white pepper

• 1/3 cup white vinegar

• 2 cups vegetable oil, divided

METHOD

MAKE THE PAIN DE MIE: Place potato in small pan with 2 cups water. Heat to boiling. Lower heat and simmer potato until soft. Pour potatoes with liquid through a strainer to reserve 1 cup of the potato water. Mash enough of the diced cooked potato to make 1/3 cup. Reserve remaining potato for another use. While the potato water cools, sprinkle yeast over the room-temperature milk and allow to bloom for 2 minutes. Combine 1/3 cup of the mashed potato, the 1 cup tepid potato water and the 2/3 cup milk with yeast in the bowl of a stand mixer with dough hook attachment; add the sugar and mix. Add salt, melted butter, dry milk flakes and flour. Mix/knead until you have a soft dough. Remove dough to a greased, deep bowl. Lightly cover with plastic wrap or towel and let rise for 1 1/2 hours until almost doubled in bulk. Punch down the dough. On clean worksurface, shape dough into a rectangle. Roll into a log. Lightly grease the Pullman pan and place dough log into pan, seam side down. Lightly cover with plastic wrap or a clean towel and allow to rise for 45 minutes. During the last 15 minutes of rising time, preheat oven to 350Åã. Slide the lid onto the Pullman pan. Place in the center of the oven and bake for 25 minutes. Remove lid. Bake for another 20 minutes. Remove bread to a cooling rack.

MAKE THE MAYONNAISE:

In a 1-quart container, combine all ingredients except the oil. Add . cup of the oil. Using an immersion blender, blend this mixture for three minutes. (Or transfer all to a food processor and blend for three minutes.) Slowly add remaining oil in a steady stream until the mayonnaise has whipped into fluffy consistency. Refrigerate.

MAKE THE EGG SALAD FILLING:

Peel the hard-cooked eggs. Discard shells. Place the yolks in one bowl and the whites in a second bowl. Using an immersion blender or fork, blend the yolks with mayonnaise, mustard powder and salt until very smooth. Press the whites of the eggs through a potato ricer, or, finely grate. Mix whites with the yolks. Add finely diced pickle, chive, parsley and dill. Season with a few grinds of black pepper.

ASSEMBLE SANDWICH:

Spread bread slices with thin layer of homemade mayonnaise. Top with small amount of egg salad. Top with lettuce leaves. Top with more egg salad. Shingle with a few thin slices of cucumber. Top with top layer of bread. Slice sandwich on the diagonal to make two triangular halves. Serve immediately.