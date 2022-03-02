When Work Comes Home

One of the big questions as we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic was going to always be if and how our lives would permanently change—in particular our work lives.

With so many companies moving to a remote working environment, there were bound to be questions about productivity and if companies could continue to maintain their businesses while having a dispersed workforce.

The answers to those questions are starting to come in. Companies are now offering fully remote or longterm hybrid work situations for employees, which means the “new normal” post-COVID is going to look a lot like work during the darker days of the global health crisis.

In covering the real estate market during the pandemic, The North Shore Weekend regularly noted that buyers wanted more space—for offices, for the kids to play, for quiet time—and that need for more space triggered an unprecedented demand in the market the past years that continues to this day.

With employees now hearing from their companies that remote working is becoming permanent, real estate professionals we talked to this week said work-at-home will become an increasing factor as buyers look for new homes.

“The onset of COVID brought about significant changes in lifestyles for most of us, forcing us to restructure our daily existence and concentrating the greatest attention on the development of designated workspaces or home offices,” says Joanna Koperski, a broker with @properties in Lake Forest. “In real estate, client home choices for additional interior square footage along with increased outdoor space resulted in a very positive upswing in the market over the last couple of years.”

The largest increase in sales, Koperski says, was in the suburbs where larger properties are more common. She says that, somewhat surprisingly, as COVID recedes, the market is staying hot, and the need for large interior spaces is holding firm.

“The requirement for a functional and spacious architectural interior with a good workspace and an exterior conducive to great outdoor living and entertaining is prevalent in every deal that has come my way,” she says. “The most significant example of this was a client purchasing an expansive Lake Forest property, with a residence of 6,000 feet on almost three acres, moving from a 2,000 square feet property in a northwest suburb.”

Koperski says the Lake Forest market has been moving aggressively forward with prices rising and low inventory. Lake Forest has become attractive to buyers with its distance from Chicago becoming less of an issue as home offices have become favored.

Chris Foss, a broker with MercFoss Real Estate Team and Coldwell Banker in Lake Forest, says his team is working with several clients that require one or two offices to handle the needs of dual-income families.

“We have clients who are both attorneys and need separate, private spaces to facilitate working from home,” says Foss. “Typically, larger homes on the North Shore have a designated home office space which is very much in demand. However, buyers are becoming creative when it comes to working from home.”

Foss says an extra bedroom can also make for a great home office, which leads buyers to search for larger homes with more square footage and extra bedrooms. He adds that in addition to extra space, tax benefits for the self-employed can be boosted as well, as exemptions are often based on square footage.

For sellers, those whose houses meet the demand for extra space are definitely going to have a leg up in the market, says Colleen McGinnis, a broker with @properties in Winnetka

“It is imperative that a home offer an office or at the very least extra space,” McGinnis says. “A larger home offers the ability to redefine space to accommodate work at home.”

McGinnis recently had buyers from out of town who came to view a home and the market was so busy that she couldn’t even get appointments on the day they wanted. They eventually got in but that’s when the scramble started.

“We knew that if we found something, we would need to move on it immediately. His requirement was an office or flexible space for a music studio and a separate entrance for students,” she says. “A home was selected with an expansive first floor. It was decided that the home worked since the living room could accommodate two grand pianos and the other first floor rooms were spacious enough for family living.”

Highland Park broker Jamie Roth, with Engel & Völkers, says he’s seeing a lot of buyers in the market for multiple offices in the home.

“I’m seeing that they want nice offices. That if it’s two adults they want individual offices’” Roth says. “So, they’re really looking for space for two.”

However, he explains that it’s the space for offices that’s important, not necessarily that offices are already built out. As with much of the market during COVID-19, migration from Chicago is helping drive the frenzy.

“Even if a company goes back to a hybrid model that’s only requiring employees to be at the office part-time, those people still want an office in their home,” Roth says. “That is increasing the demand on the North Shore from the city because how many houses in the city have that kind of space until you get to the upper price brackets?”

Office space is perhaps even more important now than in the height of COVID-19, says Jena Radnay, an @properties broker in Winnetka.

“What I’ve seen the last two weeks, even as COVID restrictions are being lifted, is that office space is equally as important now as it was just in the beginning because people’s lifestyles have adjusted to offices or workspaces in homes,” Radnay explains. “So, where you could have a makeshift office just because you didn’t know when you were going back to work, now it’s more concrete that you’re not going back to a central office.”

She says that now, more than ever, people are looking for more permanent. office space in their homes—even if it means claiming space from unexpected parts of the home, such as an oversized laundry room.

“I think people are being creative with extra spaces in terms of where to put in offices,” adds Radnay. “I don’t think people are expecting to have two offices but as long as there’s flexibility for that space to have two sets of private offices, I think that’s all you really need.”

Connie Dornan is an @properties broker in Glenview, and she says one office used to be on buyer’s “wish lists” but now more than three-quarters of her buyers have two offices on the list, along with an exercise room.

“This really awesome family that I was working with really needed a dedicated office space, and the husband can be quite boisterous in his conversations while the wife requires peace and quiet in her environment,” Dornan says. “A home that was languishing on the market pre-pandemic was the perfect fit for them. It has a wonderful apartment suite above the 3-car detached garage—simply perfect situation for them. He can be as loud as he wants on his calls, play his guitar and drums to ‘de-stress’, and the wife can work in peace and quiet in the main house.”