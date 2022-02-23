Top of the Charts

Explore more of the publications in our portfolio here. Explore more of our portfolio.

DANIEL BRYANT, NEIL THRASHER, STAN JANOWIAK, RYAN RUSKIN, KELLEY LOVELACE, TIM BRYANT

LORI LUMBERG, LINSDSAY GETZ, MAGGIE LAKE, KELLEY LOVELACE, SUSIE GETZ

DANIEL BRYANT, ANNIE AMATA

JEN AND BJ DELONG

NEIL AND LANA THRASHER, DANIEL BRYANT, ANNIE AMATA, KELLEY AND RACHEL LOVELACE

The Sheridan Road Charitable Foundation hosted its 15th Songwriters in the Round Benefit on February 17 at the Naples Yacht Club. With a gorgeous sunset over the Naples Harbor as a backdrop, Grammy- and CMA-award-winning songwriters Neil Thrasher and Kelley Lovelace traded off wowing the audience with #1 song after #1 song. The guest list reflected the Foundation’s continued national impact, with philanthropists hailing from Chicago, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Denver, Fort Lauderdale, Nashville, New York, North Carolina, Pacific Palisades, and Naples. The more than $50,000 raised from the event benefit two midwestern beneficiaries—By the Hand Club for Kids and LifeAct.

SOPHIA SHAW, TIM BRYANT, JACKIE BRYANT, RYAN RUSKIN

SUZANNE AND RICHARD TATUM

NEIL THRASHER, KELLEY LOVELACE

NEIL THRASHER, ROB HERMAN, ED BELL, KELLEY LOVELACE

For more information about the Sheridan Road Charitable Foundation, including sponsorship opportunities, contact Annie Amata at [email protected]sheridanroadfoundation.org or 440-220-0540.

