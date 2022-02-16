Mind Over Matter

Once upon a time, Chicago-based health coach Linda Arrandt struggled with everything from weight gain and digestive disorders to insomnia and autoimmune disease. Now, at 59, she says she feels better than she did in her 20s and 30s, all thanks to a health and wellness journey that began decades ago.

In her early 20s, Arrandt returned home to the Midwest post-college and moved in with her mother on the North Shore. During this temporary stint, she gained a bit of weight and subsequently experienced low energy, bloat, and felt insecure in her body as a young woman.

So, she turned to her sister—Bobbi Brown, famed makeup artist and founder of Bobbi Brown Cosmetics and Jones Road—who recommended embarking on a dedicated weight loss regime to then later pitch the story to a magazine.

With that motivation in mind, Arrandt joined a local gym, which gave her access to an exercise physiologist, personal trainer, Nutrition Coach, and she also sought the help of an eating and emotions counselor, who was able to deduce that Arrandt turned to food as a stress reliever.

“Dairy Queen was my best friend,” says Arrandt. “I loved licorice and Swedish Fish. I was a compulsive over-eater at that point. I’d eat an entire bag of rice cakes and think I was eating well. I didn’t know what I know now about health and nutrition.”

On her new diet, exercise, and therapy program, she lost nearly 20 pounds and felt great—until she moved into the city, lost her support system, struggled with seasonal depression, and quickly gained the weight back—and then some.

“I had to put my tail between my legs and admit without the support I previously had, my new way just wasn’t working,” says Arrandt. “I was totally focused on weight loss. Once I created a lifestyle, I’ve been able to keep the weight off for years. Instead of just focusing on food, there’s a concept called, “The Circle of Life,” where you think about how happy you are, how do your finances look, are you doing well at work, what does your creative or spiritual practice look like, how are your relationships? All of those things are important.”

She now helps others pursue the same healthy and holistic lifestyle as a health coach. She attended the Institute for Integrative Nutrition in New York City and graduated in 2012 as an Integrative Nutrition Health Coach. In 2015, Arrandt became certified through the Dr. Sears Wellness Institute and is accredited by the American Association of Drugless Practitioners.

She helps her clients improve their health in simple and attainable ways by making small, gradual changes through introducing healthy eating habits and living practices specific to their bodies and lifestyles. Think of things as easy as swapping a soda for a glass of water or adding a side of vegetables to an entrée. The effects, Arrandt says, are cumulative.

“My job is to listen and see what a client is willing to do and build on that,” she explains. “Every person is unique, and a totally radical approach isn’t always the best path for everyone. I struggle with the same things and know how hard it can be. Changing your life takes time.”

She has a dual Health Coaching and Pilates client that she sees, for example, who lost 40 pounds in the last year they’ve been working together, which has significantly reduced the client’s joint pain and inflammation. One, based in Boston, lost 60 pounds and was able to stop taking her blood pressure medication.

Another with Type 2 diabetes lost nearly 20 pounds, which meant she could alter her insulin dosage. Eliminating dairy helped a client with debilitating post-nasal drip, who then said joy returned to her life.

“Mindset is so big,” says Arrandt. “I let my clients connect the dots for themselves. I don’t tell you what to do. Being willing is step one. I’m there to support you.”

Arrandt, her husband, and their three kids—now grown—primarily eat organic, home-cooked food, and Arrandt loves cycling and Pilates. She also stresses the importance of relationships and community.

“I feel my best when I see my girlfriends, high school friends, or go to book club and I need to cultivate these relationships to make my life feel complete,” she explains.

Arrandt herself is a certified Pilates instructor and is also a licensed Neuromuscular Massage Therapist. She is currently pursuing a certification in Functional Medicine through The School of Applied Functional Medicine as these principles have helped heal her own autoimmune condition. Linda says she will “never stop learning.” Her first career, after all, was as a teacher, and she even served on the school wellness committee when her kids were in elementary school and junior high, stressing the importance of exercise and eating well.

Similarly, a lifelong learner, Arrandt’s father Joe Brown retired from practicing law at 70 and has since written 11 children’s books—about a New York City taxi driver who uses his imagination to take amazing journeys. He began writing when he retired at age 70, and at 86-years-old is still writing more books.

“My dad and my sister are my foundation,” says Arrandt. “I’m in awe of my sister. She’s such a great role model. We both live by the saying, ‘So what, now what?’ from Liz Murray’s Homeless to Harvard. Whenever I’m struggling or dealing with a problem, I remind myself of that. Those are our words to live by.”

CHICKEN, SWEET POTATO & BROCCOLI COCONUT CURRY

• 1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breast, cubed into 1 inch pieces

• 1 1/4 teaspoon Himalayan salt, divided

• 1/2 teaspoon ground pepper, divided

• 1 teaspoon ground cumin

• 1/2 teaspoon ground coriander

• 2 tablespoons olive oil or avocado oil, divided

• 1 medium red onion, chopped

• 1 medium sweet potato, peeled and cut into . inch pieces

• 2 cloves garlic, chopped

• 1 tablespoon curry powder

• 1 box organic chicken broth

• 1 14 ounce can coconut milk

• 4 cups of broccoli florets, cut into small pieces

• 1 medium lime, cut into wedges

• 1 bunch cilantro, chopped

• 3 cups of Baby Bella mushrooms, sliced

METHOD

1. Toss the cubes of chicken with the coriander, cumin, 1/2 teaspoon of salt, and 1/4 teaspoon of pepper in a medium bowl. Add 1 tablespoon of oil to a stockpot and sauté the chicken until it is no longer pink. Transfer cooked chicken to a bowl.

2. Add remaining oil to the pot and add the onion and mushrooms. Sauté until onions are translucent and mushrooms are softened for about 3 minutes. Add the sweet potato, garlic, and curry powder, sauté for a minute, and add the chicken broth. Stir in the chicken with its juices, coconut milk, and the remaining 3/4 teaspoon of salt and 1/4 teaspoon of pepper.

3. Bring all ingredients to a boil and then lower heat to simmer for 6 to 7 minutes, partially covered until the sweet potato softens.

4. Add in broccoli at the end and cook for another 6 to 8 minutes (don’t overcook the broccoli).

5. Serve with cilantro and lime wedges. If you’d like, there is an option to add rice noodles, shirataki noodles, or miracle noodles.

For more information, visit simpleandwell.net. Follow Linda on Instagram @simpleandwell. Arrandt offers a free 30-minute Discovery Session, for more information, reach out to her at [email protected]simpleandwell.net.