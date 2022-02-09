Love Is In The Air

Luxardo maraschino liqueur, a main ingredient in the Aviation, is a clear Italian cherry liqueur found in many classic cocktails. Crème de violette, Luxardo maraschino liqueur, and Luxardo cocktail cherries are available at Binny’s.
Serves one
INGREDIENTS
• 2 ounces gin
• 1/4 ounce cr.me de violette
• 1/2 ounce Luxardo maraschino liqueur
• 3/4 ounce freshly squeezed lemon juice
• Luxardo cocktail cherry, for garnish
METHOD
Pour gin, cr.me de violette, Luxardo maraschino liqueur, and lemon juice into a mixing glass.
Fill with ice and stir until thoroughly chilled.
Strain into a well-chilled coupe glass.
Garnish with a cocktail cherry by placing in the bottom of glass or threading onto a cocktail pick.