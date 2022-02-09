Explore more of the publications in our portfolio here. Explore more of our portfolio.

Love Is In The Air

by

AVIATION

Luxardo maraschino liqueur, a main ingredient in the Aviation, is a clear Italian cherry liqueur found in many classic cocktails. Crème de violette, Luxardo maraschino liqueur, and Luxardo cocktail cherries are available at Binny’s.

Serves one

INGREDIENTS

• 2 ounces gin

• 1/4 ounce cr.me de violette

• 1/2 ounce Luxardo maraschino liqueur

• 3/4 ounce freshly squeezed lemon juice

• Luxardo cocktail cherry, for garnish

METHOD

Pour gin, cr.me de violette, Luxardo maraschino liqueur, and lemon juice into a mixing glass.

Fill with ice and stir until thoroughly chilled.

Strain into a well-chilled coupe glass.

Garnish with a cocktail cherry by placing in the bottom of glass or threading onto a cocktail pick.

