Wings Sweet Home Chicago

THE WINNARD FAMILY

THE MCCONNELL FAMILY

KATHERINE BANICH WITH DAUGHTER SADIE

MEGHAN NORTON, MARIA SHIDELER, SHELIA KING, REBECCA DARR, KATHERINE BANICH, RACHEL PASQUINI

Families gathered in December in the ballroom of the Four Seasons Chicago for a day of holiday fun. Co-chairs Katherine Banich, Meghan Norton, and Maria Shideler welcomed guests for brunch and activities including family portraits, visits with Santa, and decorating gingerbread houses. The event raised $816,000 which will directly support WINGS’ Safe House in the Northwest suburbs. wingsprogram.com

THE HOYE FAMILY

SADIE BANICH, CHLOE SULECKI

RITA & JOHN CANNING

THE HAIRSTON FAMILY

