Explore more of the publications in our portfolio here. Explore more of our portfolio.

Top Ad

Sign up for the Daily North Shore Email

Russian Tea Cakes

by

PHOTOGRAPHY BY MONICA KASS ROGERS

These little snowballs of melt-in-your-mouth pleasure are full of crunchy toasted walnut. They’re the perfect go-along with that mug of hot chocolate, tea, or cider. Put some out for Santa, and he’ll leave a trail of powdered sugar next to the gifts under the tree.

Note: On a recent baking day we made a delightful discovery: You can powder your own sugar. Just clean out your coffee grinder and pulse regular cane sugar for several seconds (about 1/4 cup at a time) and voila! powdered sugar.

Yield: 4 dozen small cookies

INGREDIENTS

• 2 cups (four sticks) unsalted butter, softened to room temperature

• 2 cups plus 2 Tbsp powdered sugar, divided (You will use 2 Tbsp with the nuts, 1 cup in the cookie dough, and 1 cup to roll the baked cookies in)

• 4-1/2 cups all-purpose flour, sifted

• 1/2 tsp. salt

• 2 cups walnuts

METHOD

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spread walnuts on a baking sheet and toast for 12 to 15 minutes until fragrant and browned. Rub toasted walnuts in a very-lightly dampened tea towel to remove walnut skins. Place toasted walnuts with 2 Tbsp of the powdered sugar in a food processor and pulse until ground. In the bowl of a stand mixer with paddle attachment, cream butter and 1 cup of the powdered sugar until fluffy. Beat in the flour, salt and ground walnuts.

Increase oven heat to 400 degrees. Cover cookie sheets with parchment paper. Pinch off and roll small pieces of dough into 1-inch balls. Place about 2 inches apart on prepared cookie sheets.

Bake cookies for 8 to 10 minutes until lightly golden. Watch carefully! The bottoms brown quickly.

While cookies are still hot, roll them in the remaining 1 cup of powdered sugar. Cool. Roll in powdered sugar again. Serve.

Today’s top Stories

  • Seal The Deal

    Written by Mitch Hurst June 04 2021

    It’s not exactly a beauty pageant, but potential buyers in this summer’s hot real estate market on the North Shore…

    Read More

  • You Go, Jogo

    Written by Bill McLean June 04 2021

    Remember your first sip of coffee?

    Nick Yehle certainly does, and he bets that he scrunched up his face more…

    Read More

Mobile Ads Second

Recently Added

Mobile Ads Third

Recent Comments

Mobile Ads Fourth

Social

  • Follow Us

  • facebook
  • twitter
  • instagram
  • youtube

Copyright © 2021. All Rights reserved.