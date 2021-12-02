Explore more of the publications in our portfolio here. Explore more of our portfolio.

Sheridan Road Magazine 15th Anniversary Party

by

DENA PERRY, NICOLE SMITH, MELISSA CARTER, TONYA PEMBERTON

LAURA SUMMERS

BARB AND BRIAN MCCASKEY

LYDIA KUTKO, SANDRA CASPARRIELLO, CHLOE MENDEL, DUSTIN O’REGAN, GRAZIELA KAUFMAN, WENDY ABRAMS

Sheridan Road magazine celebrated its 15th anniversary with recently featured friends and partners in Exmoor Country Club’s newly renovated ballroom. Guests toasted the magazine’s 15 years of sharing the inspiring and extraordinary lives of North Shore residents while also toasting to Exmoor’s 125th anniversary. Memories of Sheridan Road feature stories were exchanged over sparkling cocktails and hors d’oeuvres of lamb chops, shrimp, and beef tenderloin. Lord & Mar’s exquisite arrangements graced the tables filling the room with the delicate scents of orchids, roses, and hydrangeas. At evening’s end, guests left with a sweet treat from Toffee Traditions.

JOHN KAUFMAN, BILLY CORGAN

KIM AND JOHN CONATSER

DR. STEVEN & SUSAN BLOCH, MELISSA & STEVEN ESPOSITO

PATTY DOLAN, DALIA LERNER, MARIA PONTICIELLO

KENDRA THORNTON, LISA KINZELBERG

