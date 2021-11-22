1. In lieu of color (skip the traditional red), decorate with all winter whites—white sparkly lights, head to toe white garland, white flowers, and even the ornaments. Giving lots of textures and a fun vibe for any space. One year we even included an all-white peacock for a whimsical touch!

2. Reinvent your version of the Christmas tree each year. If your tree is artificial, go with a real one this season. Also, you can have more than one tree and they can each be decorated differently with a different concept based on the room it is in, or different size such as a table tree. If you have kids or grandkids, one tree can be just for them … with all custom-made ornaments (also a fun project for the kids!). Try pasta garland, colorful pipecleaners, and paper cut-outs.

3. Go for a tree with a more natural vibe. In lieu of a traditional tree skirt, do a seagrass tree collar. Mix in all white lights, matte white, or down-to-earth colored ornaments instead of shiny, and top it with an unlacquered brass star. Mix and match fun neutral sand color gift papers or buy craft paper and paint your own using white painterly strokes.

4. Try an ultra-glam, jeweled tree that is dripping with crystal garland, sparkling ornaments, and dazzling colors for a luxe look all its own. Add unlacquered brass and mixed metal tone accents throughout the tree.

5. Embrace Chinoiserie chic. Use holiday classic ball ornaments but get them in only blue and white china patterns. It’s so much fun to give your tree a concept and go all in with it—be bold! Then you can even match your table décor to your tree, depending on the room the tree is in.