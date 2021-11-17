Lake Forest Aglow

It’s back! The Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony is returning for 2021 in Lake Forest’s historic Market Square.

Celebrating its 37th year, this community event presented by the Friends of Lake Forest Parks and Recreation Foundation (Friends Foundation) will feature an abundance of family-friendly fun. From performances by the Lake Forest High School Choristers and the Lake Forest Dance Academy Performance Company dancers to ice sculpting and food trucks from Rosati’s and Taste of Paris, Market Square will have something for the entire family to enjoy.

With activities all afternoon leading up to the tree lighting, the day begins at 3 p.m. with ice sculpting by Art Below Zero, arts and crafts activities courtesy of Sage Explorers, food trucks, cider, donuts, and TALA coffee (courtesy of The Oertel Group/Compass), hot chocolate, and snacks (provided by Lake Forest Bank & Trust). Santa will arrive by 3:15 p.m. for visits, and the caroling begins at 4:30 p.m., followed by a performance by the Lake Forest Dance Academy at 5 p.m. Just as the sky goes dark, Mayor George Pandaleon will welcome the community and light the tree—not only in Market Square but at eight Lake Forest community parks.

As with past tree lightings, the event is expected to draw a number of community members. Western Avenue between Deerpath Road and Westminster Road will be closed to vehicular traffic from 1 to 5:30 p.m.

“The Friends Foundation is extremely excited that we are able to have the Lake Forest Tree Lighting Ceremony in person this year as well as decorate eight Lake Forest community parks,” said foundation president Jackie Greca. “We hope that this event will bring the community together to celebrate our city and each other during this joyous season.”

The Friends of Lake Forest Parks & Recreation Foundation was established to promote excellence in Lake Forest’s parks and recreation system by helping build and improve parks; organize and host community activities; and manage and execute philanthropic gifts relating to the parks and public spaces in the community.

The foundation is accepting donations from the community to enhance these free Lake Forest traditions. For more information or to donate, visit lfparksandrec.com/friends-foundationsupport.