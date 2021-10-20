Chili Con Carne With Homemade Chili Paste

One of my readers wrote in search of a recipe for bean-less chili that harkened back to her family’s Sunday dinners 25 years ago. Chili without beans is a-OK with me, so I worked up this richly flavored version made with beef skirt steak (you can also add a bit of bison steak if you have some) and loads of handmade chili paste. I use a combination of ancho, New Mexico, cayenne, and arbol chilies for the paste, but you can vary the heat and flavor by experimenting with other varieties of dried chiles, such as pasilla or guajillo.

You’ll soak the dried peppers first. Then, brown the meat and simmer it to tenderness in the chili-soaking broth. Finally, blend the soaked peppers, garlic, and spices to make the paste which you’ll add to the chili pot for a half hour more of simmering. That’s when the flavor really blooms! Not burn-your-mouth spicy, this beautiful chili has a deep, dark warmth. It’s good plain or served over rice with chopped white onion and shredded cheddar.

INGREDIENTS

• 6 dried ancho chiles (1, 3-ounce package)

• 8 dried red chiles (chile arbol) each about 2 inches long

• 3 dried New Mexico chiles

• 2 cayenne chiles (optional)

• 1/4 cup vegetable oil, divided

• 2 1/2 pounds beef skirt steak, cut in small pieces, divided OR combination of skirt steak and bison steak

• 3 bay leaves, finely crumbled

• 1 Tbsp. cumin seeds

• 3 Tbsp. minced garlic

• 1 tsp. dried oregano

• 1 Tbsp. smoked paprika

• 2 Tbsp. sweet paprika

• 2 Tbsp. sugar

• 1 Tbsp. salt

• Optional: 1 to 2 Tbsp masa harina

• Garnish with grated cheddar and chopped onion

• Hot cooked rice

METHOD

Wearing gloves, tear each dried chili open; brush out and discard seeds. Crumble chiles coarsely; drop in bowl and pour 3 cups boiling water overall. Cover with a plate and soak at least 30 minutes while you brown the meat.

In a Dutch oven over medium heat, add 1/2 of the oil and 1/2 of the chopped beef. Sauté until browned, but not cooked through. Repeat with remaining oil and beef. Turn off heat.

Strain chiles through sieve and save liquid. Set softened chiles aside.

Add 2 1/2 cups of the reserved chili soaking liquid to the browned beef in the Dutch oven. Bring to a boil over high heat. Immediately reduce heat to low; add crumbled bay leaves. Simmer, covered, for half hour or until tender, stirring occasionally.

In small, ungreased skillet, toast cumin seeds over low heat 10 minutes, shaking pan frequently. Drop seeds into coffee grinder and pulse to a fine powder. In a medium-sized bowl, combine ground cumin, softened chiies with any remaining soaking liquid, paprika, garlic, oregano, sugar, and salt. Add 1/2 cup of the broth from the Dutch oven and blend chili mixture to a smooth puree. Stir puree into meat. Add 1/2 cup water. Simmer, partly covered, for 30 minutes. For a thicker chili, if desired, stir in one to two Tbsp. masa harina during last 10 minutes of cooking. To serve, ladle chili into bowls, or mound rice in serving bowls, and ladle chili over. Garnish with chopped onion and cheddar cheese.