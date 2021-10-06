As we begin to put away the summer clothing and break out the warmer coats, the New Trier Township Rotary clubs would like us to think about others who are less fortunate.

On Friday, October 15, the Operation Warm fundraising event at Valley Lo Club in Glenview aims to provide brand new winter coats to hundreds of Chicago area children living in need.

Featuring R&B and soul music by Gerald McClendon, better known as “The Soulkeeper,” the event will feature a live and silent auction. A $60 ticket includes a buffet dinner and covers the cost of a new coat for three children.

Local Rotary clubs and their charitable foundation organize the new coat project, acquiring coats from Operation Warm, a national charity that provides for over half a million American children each year. Coats are given out during special events at Chicago libraries to economically disadvantaged students in Highwood and through a number of Chicago area nonprofits that directly support needy families.

The planning committee includes Wendy Sorrentino, Rich Lailey, Laura Chaveriat, Mary Cooper, Joe Nash, Laura Cunningham, Enza Fragassi, Melinda Harmon, Muffy Hostetler, Amelia Katz, Mike Kelly, and Bill Leske.

This is the third annual benefit from Operation Warm and will run from 6:30 p.m. until 11:30 p.m. Valley Lo Club is located at 2200 Tanglewood Drive in Glenview. Sponsors of the event include Berkshire Hathaway Chicago, Kemper Educational & Charitable Fund, North Shore Community Bank, VJ Killian Plumbing, and Chuck Norton. Operation Warm has been helping children in need for 22 years. The organization has served more than 1,300 communities and given 4 million coats through its fundraisers. Earlier this year, it added shoes and Operation Sole to their organization—gifting more than 30,000 pairs of shoes as of last month.

In a time where so much is uncertain, programs like this are helping to give kids a brighter future.

For event tickets or to support the cause, visit secure.givelively.org/event/winnetka-northfieldrotary- charitable-foundation/operation-warmbenefit-concert-2021.

For more information about Operation Warm, contact Wendy Sorrentino at 847-630-7131 or by email at [email protected]