The Bee’s Knees

SERVES 1

• 2 ounces gin

• 3/4 ounce lemon juice

• 3/4 ounce honey syrup (recipe below)

• 1 large egg white

• Strip of lemon peel, for garnish

METHOD

Fill a coupe glass with ice and set aside to chill.

Place lemon juice, gin, honey syrup, and egg white in a cocktail shaker. Cover and shake vigorously.

Take a peek in the shaker: when egg white is foamy, add ice, re-cover, and give it a few more shakes.

Discard ice from glass, draining it of any residual water. Strain shaker contents into the glass. Garnish with the lemon peel.

FOR THE HONEY SYRUP: Place 1/2 cup honey and 1/2 cup water in a small saucepan over medium heat. Whisk gently and frequently until honey is dissolved, about 5 to 10 minutes. Set aside and allow to cool thoroughly. Store in a closed container in the refrigerator for 3 to 4 weeks.