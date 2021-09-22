The Bee’s Knees

SERVES 1
• 2 ounces gin
• 3/4 ounce lemon juice
• 3/4 ounce honey syrup (recipe below)
• 1 large egg white
• Strip of lemon peel, for garnish
METHOD
Fill a coupe glass with ice and set aside to chill.
Place lemon juice, gin, honey syrup, and egg white in a cocktail shaker. Cover and shake vigorously.
Take a peek in the shaker: when egg white is foamy, add ice, re-cover, and give it a few more shakes.
Discard ice from glass, draining it of any residual water. Strain shaker contents into the glass. Garnish with the lemon peel.
FOR THE HONEY SYRUP: Place 1/2 cup honey and 1/2 cup water in a small saucepan over medium heat. Whisk gently and frequently until honey is dissolved, about 5 to 10 minutes. Set aside and allow to cool thoroughly. Store in a closed container in the refrigerator for 3 to 4 weeks.