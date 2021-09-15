Swedish Pancakes (Plätter or tunnpannkakor)

Swedish pancakes are tender, lacy, lovely creations. Finished, the delicate rounds are traditionally folded in thirds and served with lingonberry sauce as a beautiful breakfast or brunch dish. At our house, we’ve updated the presentation, folding the pancakes into little bundles we top with a dollop of sour cream, drizzle of honey, and a sprinkling of fresh red currant berries (tart, bright, and easier to find than fresh lingonberries!) This vintage recipe is the real deal and yields a result much more tender than any boxed mix. It makes a very thin batter you spoon onto a buttered griddle or crepe pan. With the stovetop at 250 degrees (medium heat,) it takes about 5 minutes for each cake to set up and fry to perfection. With a little practice and patience, you’ll be well rewarded. Using a ten-inch crepe pan, this batter makes eight large Swedish pancakes.

INGREDIENTS

FOR THE SWEDISH PANCAKES:

• 1 10-inch crepe pan

• 3 large eggs

• 2 1/2 cups whole milk

• 1/2 cup plus 1 Tbsp flour

• 1 1/2 Tbsp sugar

• 1/4 tsp salt

• 1/4 cup unsalted butter, melted, plus 1 tsp to grease the crepe pan

FOR THE TOPPING:

• 1 cup fresh red currant berries

• 1/2 cup sour cream

• 2 Tbsp honey

METHOD

In a medium-sized bowl, whisk eggs well. Alternately add milk and flour and whisk to incorporate. Stir in sugar, salt, and butter. Heat crepe pan over medium heat; lightly butter pan. Spoon batter onto pan and rotate to entirely cover surface of pan with thin coating of batter. If there are any thin spots, add a teaspoon or two of batter. Cook over medium heat for about five minutes until pancake is cooked through. Using a wide spatula, fold pancake into thirds. Fold ends to middle to make small bundle. Repeat with remaining batter. Plate each serving drizzled with honey, dotted with fresh red currants, and topped with dollop of sour cream.