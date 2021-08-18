Philanthropic Fiesta

Molly Sarver said “yes” to her close friends, Fronzie and Steve Roemer, when they founded Paws for Patrick in September 2020 in memory of their son Patrick—also joining the organization’s Board of Directors. Based in Lake Forest, the nonprofit’s mission is to connect young people with emotional support animals (ESAs) and therapy dogs to aid them as they live with mental illness. As Sarver celebrated her milestone birthday in May during National Mental Health Awareness Month, she threw a fiesta with her favorite people, food, and drinks—tacos and tequila—for her favorite cause. Working with her friends Dawn Burns (Social Settings) and Mary Hess (Trend Event Rentals), the trio devised a plan to transform Sarver’s backyard into Puerto Vallarta for the day. Add in some extra styling from Ellie Nottoli (elliestyled) and it was a true fiesta! In lieu of gifts, Sarver asked her guests to support Paws for Patrick and its new donor program, Patrick’s Patrons. Funds raised allow the organization to give the love of animals to the people who need it most. pawsforpatrick.org