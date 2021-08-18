Explore more of the publications in our portfolio here. Explore more of our portfolio.

Philanthropic Fiesta

by

Kate Buckhardt, Shelby Silvernail, Fronzie Roemer, Molly Sarver, Dustin O’Regan, Wendy Franzen, Kristin Wyne, Laureen Grieve, Christine Goshgarian

Megan Medica, Fronzie Roemer, Jacque Heydorn

Christa Sloan, Autumn Manelis, Cyncy Schacher

Lisa Silvers, Helle Kildbane, Christa Sloan, Autumn Manelis, Niki Hoskins, Molly Sarver, Amy Collis, Megan Medica, Michelle Gramza, Mia Waligora, Cyncy Schacher

Molly Sarver said “yes” to her close friends, Fronzie and Steve Roemer, when they founded Paws for Patrick in September 2020 in memory of their son Patrick—also joining the organization’s Board of Directors. Based in Lake Forest, the nonprofit’s mission is to connect young people with emotional support animals (ESAs) and therapy dogs to aid them as they live with mental illness. As Sarver celebrated her milestone birthday in May during National Mental Health Awareness Month, she threw a fiesta with her favorite people, food, and drinks—tacos and tequila—for her favorite cause. Working with her friends Dawn Burns (Social Settings) and Mary Hess (Trend Event Rentals), the trio devised a plan to transform Sarver’s backyard into Puerto Vallarta for the day. Add in some extra styling from Ellie Nottoli (elliestyled) and it was a true fiesta! In lieu of gifts, Sarver asked her guests to support Paws for Patrick and its new donor program, Patrick’s Patrons. Funds raised allow the organization to give the love of animals to the people who need it most. pawsforpatrick.org

Kathy Ivinjack, Michelle Glyman

Dustin O’Regan, Danielle Caputo

Tiffany Notz, Jeanna Park, Colleen Coyle, Mary Coyle, Molly Sarver, Pride Haggerty, Katie Mathews, Amie Marks

Dalia Lerner, Angela Kalb, Molly Sarver, Michelle Glyman, Pride Haggerty

Mary Hess, Molly Sarver, Dawn Burns

Caitlin Sarver, Colleen Coyle, Molly Sarver, Mary Coyle, Katie Mathews

