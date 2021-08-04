Sweet corn and succulent wild-caught shrimp make great bedfellows, and the gentle acidity of summer’s first tomatoes balance and delight. This risotto is equally delicious with lobster—simply swap one pound cooked and chopped lobster meat for the shrimp.

INGREDIENTS

• 6 cups shellfish and corn stock (recipe follows) or low-sodium chicken stock

• 3 large ears corn, shucked (about 2 cups kernels)

• 2 tablespoons unsalted butter

• 2 cloves garlic, minced and divided

• kosher or sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

• 3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, divided, plus more for drizzling

• 1 lb 16/20 count shrimp, peeled and deveined (shells reserved for stock, if making)

• 2 medium shallots, chopped

• 2 sprigs thyme

• 1 1/2 cups arborio rice

• ⅔ cup good dry white wine

• 8-10 basil leaves

• zest of a large lemon

• 1/2 cup freshly grated parmesan cheese, divided

• 2 tablespoons tarragon leaves, finely chopped

• 1 large heirloom tomato, small diced chervil, micro-chervil, or chopped fresh chives for garnish

SHRIMP AND SWEET CORN RISOTTO

METHOD

Pour stock into a medium saucepan and bring to a simmer. Reduce heat and cover, keeping warm.

Cut kernels from cob: Invert a small bowl and place in a large bowl (see above photo). Set tip of cob on small bowl and hold cob from stem end. Using a sharp knife, carefully cut downward so kernels and juices fall into large bowl. Drag back of knife down cob to extract any remaining juices. Repeat on all ears. Set empty cobs aside for stock, if making.

Heat one tablespoon butter and half of the garlic in a large skillet over medium-low heat. Add corn kernels, season with a pinch of salt, a grind of pepper, and sauté, stirring occasionally, until corn has softened, about 5 minutes. Pour into a bowl and set aside.

Place one tablespoon olive oil and remaining tablespoon butter in pan and raise the heat to medium. Add rest of garlic and 30 seconds later the shrimp, a small pinch of salt, and sauté 1 1/2 minutes per side, or until shrimp are pink and just firm. Place on a plate until cool enough to handle, then chop into bite-sized pieces and set aside.

In a large, heavy bottomed saucepan, heat remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil over medium. Add shallots, thyme sprigs, and a . teaspoon salt, sautéing and stirring occasionally until softened, about 5 minutes. Add rice and cook a couple of minutes, stirring constantly until grains appear semi-translucent. Add the wine, stirring constantly until absorbed, about two minutes.

Add a ladle full of hot stock (about 1/2 cup) to rice, stirring until almost absorbed. Repeat this process, a ladle full at a time, until rice is creamy and perfectly al dente, tasting to make sure it isn’t crunchy, 20-25 minutes. You may have stock left over, and if you run out, don’t panic! Warm some extra broth or water and resume adding and stirring until desired doneness is reached). Remove from heat and discard the thyme sprigs. Tear basil leaves into small pieces over the pot, then stir in lemon zest, 1/4 cup of parmesan, tarragon, shrimp and corn. Season with salt and pepper, and a splash more broth if risotto needs loosening.

Toss the diced tomatoes with a drizzle of olive oil and a sprinkle of salt just before serving (don’t do this ahead of time or juices will release). Spoon generous helpings of risotto into shallow bowls and top with tomatoes, chives or chervil, and remaining parmesan.

Drizzle each bowl with a bit of olive oil and serve immediately.

SHELLFISH AND CORN STOCK

Makes about 2 quarts

Making stock is a simple, unfussy task. If you have extra shells or cobs hanging around the freezer, throw them in the pot. If you only have half an onion or no wine, that’s okay too. Relax! The only requirement here is having 6-7 cups of liquid when simmering is done—enough to make your risotto.

• 3 corn cobs

• shells from 1 lb shrimp and/or any reserved shells you may have

• 1 white or yellow onion, cut into quarters

• 1 bay leaf

• ⅛ teaspoon peppercorns

• 1/2 cup dry white wine

• 2 1/2 quarts water, or more to cover

Place all ingredients in a large stock pot, adding more water if needed to cover ingredients. Bring to a boil then reduce to a simmer. Let simmer for 45 minutes to an hour.

Remove shells, cobs, and onion from pot and discard. Strain through a fine sieve into an extra large bowl. Use immediately or cool and freeze for later use.