Tender Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pork butt. It’s THE thing of Southern pit barbecue legend, encouraging all sorts of ribald restaurant slogans, from “Can’t touch our butts!” to lots more I’ll leave to your imagination. But the “butt” of these jokes has nothing to do with the backside of a pig: The cut is the pork shoulder, which, shaped like a rifle butt, is the thicker end of the cut of meat that runs from just below the neck on down. And without a pit to barbecue in, the good news is, pork shoulder is very simple to oven roast for very tender, tasty results. We’ve piled the shredded meat on a toasted bun with a classic coleslaw and onion-ring crown. So easy, so good.

INGREDIENTS

• 2, nice fat 4-lb pork shoulder roasts

• 1 Tbsp each, kosher salt and fresh

cracked pepper

• 2 Tbsp smoked paprika

• 1 Tbsp ancho chili powder

• 2 Tsp ground cinnamon

• 1 large onion, peeled

• 1 Tbsp vegetable oil

• 1, 11.2-oz bottle lager (I used Harp)

• . cup dark brown sugar

• 1 can (6 oz.) tomato paste

• . cup dark soy sauce

• . 7.5-oz can chipotle peppers

in adobo sauce

METHOD

Preheat oven to 400. Mix salt, pepper, paprika, ancho chili powder, and cinnamon together; Rub shoulders all over with spice blend. Cut meat into a few pieces allowing them to fit into a 6-quart enameled cast iron Dutch oven, fat sides up. Slice onion into rings and scatter over the pork. Drizzle with oil. Place uncovered in 400-degree oven for 10 minutes. Remove meat from oven and set aside. Reduce oven heat to 325 degrees. In a bowl, mix the sugar, tomato paste, soy sauce, and ó can of chipotle peppers in adobo sauce (breaking up the peppers). Stir in the beer. Pour over the pork in the Dutch oven. Cover Dutch oven and roast in oven for 5 to 6 hours at 325 degrees. Note: The finished meat should be falling-off-the-bone tender. You can check at the five-hour mark, but be sure to wait until it’s super tender before removing from oven. Cut off and discard any large pieces of fat; using two forks, shred and chop the remaining meat into small pieces. Pour off fat from the sauce in the bottom of the pot. Mix shredded meat with the sauce. Serve on toasted buns with your favorite coleslaw and onion rings.