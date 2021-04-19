An Afternoon With Cindy Mccain

On May 11, the Woman’s Board of Rush University Medical Center will hold its 26th annual Spring Luncheon virtually. The Woman’s Board works with hospital leadership to determine how best to support the hospital with the funds raised from events and appeals. Funds raised by the 2021 Spring Luncheon will be directed to Rush Medical Center’s education, research, and community service programs, including The Woman’s Board’s 2021 principal project—The Woman’s Board Fund for Precision Oncology Research.

Brooke Kuehnle and Katie Frekko, both of Lake Forest, are co-chairing the event this year. Also in attendance will be the Woman’s Board’s new president, Cindy Mancillas of Winnetka, who herself has been involved with Rush for nearly 30 years.

Cindy McCain, the wife of the late Senator John McCain, will be the event’s keynote speaker. McCain has dedicated her life to improving the lives of those less fortunate both in the United States and around the world.

In her role as Chair of the Board of Trustees of the McCain Institute for InternationaLeadership at Arizona State University, McCain oversees the organization’s focus on advancing character-driven global leadership based on security, economic opportunity, freedom, and human dignity. Through her work as Chair of the Institute’s Human Trafficking Advisory Council, several partnerships have been formed with anti-trafficking organizations working on solving various aspects of the problem.

In addition to serving on the Board of Directors of Project C.U.R.E and the Advisory Boards of Too Small To Fail and Warriors and Quiet Waters, McCain is also Chairman of her family’s business, Hensley Beverage Company— one of the largest Anheuser-Busch distributors in the nation.

We’re beyond thrilled to have Cindy McCain as our keynote speaker for this year’s Spring Luncheon,” says Frekko. “McCain has lived a remarkable life. In addition to being a wife, a mother, a business leader, and a humanitarian, she’s also been a witness to history, having had a front-row seat to some of the most impactful political events of this era. She has a great story to tell and plenty of insight to offer—I think all of the luncheon guests are in for a real treat.”

For more information, or to purchase tickets to the event, visit thewomansboard.org/event/springluncheon.