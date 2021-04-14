A mother’s love is endless. So, it’s only fitting this Mother’s Day that an organization founded by Lake Forest’s Barbara Monsor—a mother of six, grandmother of eight, volunteer, and philanthropist— would partner with local chef, John des Rosiers, to give back to the children of Lake County.

Mothers Trust Foundation, a nonprofit supporting Lake County children and families in need, will host a virtual “cookalong” fundraiser—Recipe for Good—on Sunday, May 16, to support its annual Mother’s Day Summer Camp Campaign. The gift of time together—in the kitchen—makes this virtual event the perfect. Mother’s Day gift.

John des Rosiers, chef and owner of some of the most eclectic local dining options in the region—Inovasi, The Other Door, and Bonk in Lake Bluff; the newly opened Everett Farms and The Station in Lake Forest; and Salt Creek Tacos in Highland Park— will be guiding the participants via Zoom through the preparation of a delicious dinner. Among the fresh ingredients provided by Chef des Rosiers and jdR restaurants will be risotto, seared scallops, and artichokes— all supplied to participants in advance.

Mothers Trust Foundation was established in 1998 and has assisted nearly 40,000 children and their families through $3.8 million in grants—including those for summer camp. The nonprofit’s summer camp is one of the many enrichment opportunities that children look forward to each year. One camper shared in a thank you note, “Dear Mothers Trust, We loved the camp!

There was rock climbing, football, baseball, swimming and tag. We had a blast!! Thank you.”

Paula Turelli, Executive Director of Mothers Trust Foundation shares, “Children will benefit from the joys of summer camp this year more than ever before. After a year of mostly remote learning and many canceled extracurricular activities, this is their chance to maximize playtime while making memories with their friends outside in the fresh air. Your presence is the special ingredient for the success of Recipe for Good!”

Recipe for Good participants can opt for dinner for two for $100 or dinner for 4 for $200. Make it a meal with the purchase of a perfect wine pairing for $30, and don’t miss your chance at one of the many gift certificates to jdR restaurants to be raffled off. If you can’t make it on May 16, you can still support Mothers Trust Foundation … and enjoy a delicious meal. You may purchase the video recording and cook Chef des Rosiers specialties at a later date for $50.

To register for Recipe for Good or learn more about Mothers Trust Foundation, visit motherstrustfoundation.org.