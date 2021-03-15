Steak And Stout Stew

One of my boys loves deep dark flavors. If you want that in a good stew, steak and stout are the perfect ingredients. And when using a good grade of meat, you don’t really need the super long slow roast that you need with lesser cuts, so you can make this on the stovetop in a Dutch oven. With the pandemic still lingering, we may not be able to gather in crowded pubs right now, but this hearty stew is a pub-worthy comfort that will bring cheer to your home crew. Made with Guinness, sirloin steak, and carrot and onion to mellow the stout, it’s full of deep rich flavors.

SERVES 8

INGREDIENTS

4 pounds sirloin steak, cut into very small, half-inch pieces

Salt and freshly cracked pepper

5 Tbsp olive oil, divided

2 large yellow onions, cored, peeled and cut into eighths, pieces separated

1 lb. bag peeled baby carrots (OR 4 whole carrots,) peeled and sliced on the diagonal into rounds

2 Tbsp tomato paste

6 cloves of garlic, chopped

1 24-ounce (1-½ pound) bag petite yellow or red potatoes, quartered

3-½ cups beef stock (low sodium preferred)

1-½ 11.2 oz bottles Guinness Draught stout Four sprigs fresh thyme leaves, stems discarded

1 bay leaf

1 Tbsp minced parsley

METHOD

In a large bowl, salt and pepper the steak, massaging it in to coat well. Set aside.

In a 7-quart Dutch oven over medium heat on your stovetop, warm 2 Tbsp of the oil. Add onion and saute, stirring occasionally, for three minutes. Add the carrot, garlic and tomato paste; stir, and cook for another five minutes. Add chopped potatoes and 1-½ cups beef stock; stir and cook for five minutes. Cover and cook for another 10 minutes until potatoes can be pierced easily with a fork. Remove lid. Add remaining 2 cups beef stock, one bottle of stout, half of the thyme leaves, and bay leaf. Turn heat to medium low and simmer. While the Dutch oven is simmering, mix ½ cup of flour with the chopped pieces of steak, tossing to coat well. In a saute pan over medium heat, add 1 tablespoon of the oil. Saute the steak in batches, adding oil as needed, until steak bits are cooked through and tender. Add each cooked batch of steak, including any scraped bits of flour and meat from the bottom of the saute pan, to the Dutch oven, stirring in. Simmer, stirring occasionally until flavors have melded well and sauce has thickened a bit (about a half hour.) Before serving, add another half bottle of stout. Simmer for 10 more minutes and adjust seasoning with salt and pepper. To serve, ladle into bowls and sprinkle with minced parsley and remaining fresh thyme leaves. Serve with that last half bottle of stout in your glass, and some nice crusty bread.