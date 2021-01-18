Short-Rib Stroganoff

For many during childhood, unexpected company meant Mom whipping up the two cans of condensed soup, ground beef, bacon, and sour cream stroganoff. Although that was a comfort classic for then, this deeply-flavorful short-rib rendition elevates this dish to gourmet status you’ll enjoy now. A slow-braise with red wine and sherry, rosemary and thyme, mushrooms and bacon, crème fraiche and truffle oil, it is very good. For best results, make the short ribs the day (or night) before you plan to serve the dish.

INGREDIENTS

For the Braised Beef Short Ribs:

(Note: Make one day in advance of serving finished dish)

3 lbs. beef short ribs

3 Tbsp vegetable oil

1 yellow onion, peeled and chopped

1 medium carrot, peeled and chopped

2 celery ribs, chopped

2 pieces of smoked bacon

6 cloves garlic

4 ounces tomato paste

2 cups red wine

3 quarts high-quality veal or beef stock

1 fresh rosemary sprig 1 fresh thyme sprig

For the Short Rib Beef Stroganoff:

1 and 1/2 lbs. braised beef short-rib meat, cut in bite-sized pieces (from recipe above)

1/2 lb. high-quality thick-cut bacon or pancetta (small dice)

1 medium yellow onion, small dice

6 large cloves of garlic, roughly chopped

1 lb. mushrooms (assorted wild, shiitake or crimini) cut in fourths

1 cup dry sherry

1 Tbsp fresh thyme leaves

2 tsp fresh rosemary, snipped

3 Tbsp stone-ground mustard

1 quart of the braising liquid left from the short rib braise recipe above

6 to 8 oz crème fraîche

2 tsp white truffle oil

Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste One package pappardelle egg noodles, prepared according to package instructions

2 tsp butter to butter noodles

1/4 cup snipped parsley, divided over each serving as garnish

METHOD

Make Braised Short Ribs:

In a large heavy skillet over high heat, brown short ribs on all sides in vegetable oil. Remove ribs from pan and place in a Dutch oven or roasting pan. Turn off heat. Leave the oil in the skillet.

Over medium-low heat, saute the bacon in the fat until lightly crispy. Scoop bacon out into the short rib pan. Return skillet, with some oil still in it, to the stovetop.

Increase heat to medium-high and add onion, carrot and celery, sautéing until lightly caramelized.

Add garlic to the other vegetables and saute one more minute. Add tomato paste to the softened vegetables and stir frequently for 2 to 3 minutes.

Add red wine; heat, stirring occasionally, until the liquid has reduced by half. Add herbs.

Add stock and heat to boiling. Remove skillet from heat.

Pour vegetables and liquid over the short ribs and bacon in the Dutch oven or roasting pan. Meat must be completely submerged in liquid. Cover pan with lid, or aluminum foil. Roast in 250 degree oven 2-1/2 to 3 hours until beef is very tender but still holds a shape.

Remove from oven. Cool. Dump everything into a large colander, capturing all of the braising liquid. Set the liquid aside. Separate the meat from the vegetables. Discard the vegetables. Strain the braising liquid through a mesh strainer into a heavy skillet. Reduce liquid by half. While the braising liquid reduces, cut meat into bitesized pieces. At this point, refrigerate the meat and reduced braising liquid until about an hour before you are ready to serve your meal. Overnight would be great.

Make Short Rib Stroganoff:

In a large, heavy skillet over medium-low heat render bacon (or pancetta) until lightly crispy. Remove bacon and reserve; leave rendered fat in pan. Sauté yellow onion in the bacon fat until lightly caramelized. Add mushroom and saute 3 to 4 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add garlic and saute 1 minute.

Deglaze pan with sherry; reduce by half.

Add reserved bite-sized short rib meat, mustard, and herbs. Add the reserved reduced braising liquid. Over low heat, warm the mixture until simmering. Allow to reduce and thicken. Adjust seasoning with salt and pepper.

Prepare noodles according to package instructions. Butter noodles and divide into individual serving dishes. Whisk crème fraîche with white truffle oil.

To serve, ladle meat/mushroom sauce over buttered pappardelle noodles, garnish with dollop of creme fraiche and sprinkle with snipped parsley