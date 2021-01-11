The Art Center Highland Park (TACHP) is proud to present “In View 2021,” an annual exhibition of work by faculty and members.

Artistic Director James Lynch says while this year is anything but normal, TACHP is proud to highlight the creative energy that is at the heart of our community. With 50 artists represented, the wide range of mediums, techniques, subject matter and styles reflect the professionalism, talent and skill so prevalent at TACHP.

“The work exhibited by our faculty is evidence of their abilities as well as the skills and passion instilled in their students who thrive in their classes,” he says. “From ceramics to mosaics, from painting to mixed media, ‘In View 2021’ is a celebration of our mission, showcasing the incredible work that drives TACHP to make art available to all. The engagement and inspiration of this exhibit echoes the hope for a better tomorrow.”

All art is for sale and some of the proceeds go to support programming at TACHP. Through innovative programs, exhibitions, and classes designed for all levels and ages, the nonprofit organization provides a welcoming space for our diverse communities to experience and participate in the arts.

“In View 2021” will be on display through January 29. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, and Saturdays, 12 to 4 p.m., but visitors can also view the exhibit through a virtual program at theartcenterhp.org. Individuals who might need special accommodation can arrange exhibit visits by calling 847-432-1888