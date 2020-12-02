Explore more of the publications in our portfolio here. Explore more of our portfolio.

Top Ad

Sign up for the Daily North Shore Email

Holiday Happenings

by
Leave a Comment

LAKE FOREST/LAKE BLUFF

NOVEMBER 27

Chamber “Holiday Stroll” in Market Square

DECEMBER 5

“It’s A Wonderful Life,” downtown Lake Bluff lflbchamber.com

HIGHLAND PARK

DECEMBER 3

“Keep the Cheer Here!” Holiday Celebration & Community Toast chamberhp.com

WEEKLY THROUGH JANUARY

2 Shop the Block cityhpil.com

HIGHWOOD

NOVEMBER 28

“Drive-By Santa,” courtesy of the Highland Park Fire Department, 4 p.m.

NOVEMBER 28

Spend Local; Win Local

THROUGH DECEMBER 24

Business Window Decorating Contest highwoodchamber.com

WILMETTE/KENILWORTH

THROUGH DECEMBER 18

First Annual Holiday Window Decorating Contest

DECEMBER 18

“Game of Gnomes” Scavenger Hunt

THROUGH DECEMBER 19

“12 Days of Giving” (percentage of sales by local businesses donated to charity), Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays wilmettekenilworth.com

WINNETKA/NORTHFIELD

THROUGH DECEMBER 6

Holiday Window Decorating Contest

NOVEMBER 28-29, DECEMBER 5-6

“Open Air Holiday Market,” south parking lot, Winnetka Village Hall

DECEMBER 6

“41st Annual Red Invitation Sale” winnetkanorthfieldchamber.com

Today’s top Stories

  • Shop Now, Shop Local

    Written by DNS Contributor December 02 2020

    The best way to shop is to shop local, and this holiday season that’s truer than ever. With the COVID-19…

    Read More

  • Holiday Happenings

    Written by Mindy Kovco December 02 2020

    LAKE FOREST/LAKE BLUFF

    NOVEMBER 27

    Chamber “Holiday Stroll” in Market Square

    DECEMBER 5

    “It’s A Wonderful Life,” downtown Lake Bluff lflbchamber.com…

    Read More

Mobile Ads Second

Recently Added

Mobile Ads Third

Recent Comments

Mobile Ads Fourth

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Daily North Shore encourages comments, but we have specific guidelines that you can find here. A general principle is: Do not state anything in a comment that you would not say in public and do not state anything about another person that you would not say to his or her face.

Post comment mobile ad section

Social

  • Follow Us

  • facebook
  • twitter
  • instagram
  • youtube

Copyright © 2020. All Rights reserved.