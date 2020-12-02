Holiday Happenings

LAKE FOREST/LAKE BLUFF
NOVEMBER 27
Chamber “Holiday Stroll” in Market Square
DECEMBER 5
“It’s A Wonderful Life,” downtown Lake Bluff lflbchamber.com
HIGHLAND PARK
DECEMBER 3
“Keep the Cheer Here!” Holiday Celebration & Community Toast chamberhp.com
WEEKLY THROUGH JANUARY
2 Shop the Block cityhpil.com
HIGHWOOD
NOVEMBER 28
“Drive-By Santa,” courtesy of the Highland Park Fire Department, 4 p.m.
NOVEMBER 28
Spend Local; Win Local
THROUGH DECEMBER 24
Business Window Decorating Contest highwoodchamber.com
WILMETTE/KENILWORTH
THROUGH DECEMBER 18
First Annual Holiday Window Decorating Contest
DECEMBER 18
“Game of Gnomes” Scavenger Hunt
THROUGH DECEMBER 19
“12 Days of Giving” (percentage of sales by local businesses donated to charity), Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays wilmettekenilworth.com
WINNETKA/NORTHFIELD
THROUGH DECEMBER 6
Holiday Window Decorating Contest
NOVEMBER 28-29, DECEMBER 5-6
“Open Air Holiday Market,” south parking lot, Winnetka Village Hall
DECEMBER 6
“41st Annual Red Invitation Sale” winnetkanorthfieldchamber.com
