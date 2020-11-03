Walking With Stars

Explore more of the publications in our portfolio here. Explore more of our portfolio.

The North Shore after dark. We’re not talking nightlife.

We’re talking about a lively night. Walking your dog with a flashlight. It’s a great time of day, night. You might hear the whoo-whoo of an owl. Yips of coyotes.

MIKE LUBOW ILLUSTRATION BY KIRSTEN ULVE

No worries about “social distancing.” You’ll be alone. Well, not completely. In the clear night sky, a little south of here, you’ll see a guy named Orion, with his pals Rigel, Betelgeuse and a handful of other stars that hang together to shape this timeless constellation.

They’re hundreds of light years away, but here on every clear night. A steady presence in a world that’s been unsteady lately. Ancient star gazers saw Orion as a hunter. You think of him as a reliable friend. Things change, but not Orion. Good to see that kind of constancy.

But be careful as you walk. Glance down once in a while. The dark brings out an occasional skunk, and your dog will love to meet up with it while you’re not looking.

Orion, the hunter, would probably find this funny. You wouldn’t.

This column was adapted by Mike Lubow from his book: Wild Notes: Observations over time about birds and other fleeting things. Available on amazon.com.

