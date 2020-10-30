Plaza Del Lago Art and Fashion

Explore more of the publications in our portfolio here. Explore more of our portfolio.

Wilmette’s Plaza Del Lago hosted two exciting fall events in September. From a month-long art expo to an innovative outdoor masked fashion show, RPAI, the parent company of the shopping center, has taken great care to support local businesses at these socially distanced events. Attendees strolled the Plaza admiring and purchasing the many art displays by members of the North Shore Art League during the art expo. While more than 70 guests dined al fresco at Convito Café while taking in designer fashions sold at local businesses, the fashion show also raised $2,000 for local nonprofit partner 39 Educational Foundation. Many businesses continued the support by donating 10 percent of the day’s sales to the Foundation.

Photography courtesy of RPAI

