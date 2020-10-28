The holiday season is upon us. With many events changing course this year, the Chicago Botanic Garden in Glencoe is bringing back its vibrant Lightscape event.

Lightscape takes guests through the already majestic gardens, decorated with thousands of twinkling lights. The enchanting, after-dark, illuminated trail will include an all-new path filled with favorite artistic installations, such as the Cathedral of Light, along with many new features to surprise and delight the senses created by local artists. Attendees will enjoy trailside hot bites and seasonal drinks as they leisurely stroll the mile-long trail with family and friends.

Keeping social distancing in mind, this year’s trail has been designed with modifications to keep visitor safety in mind. New procedures include staggered arrival times and requiring face coverings.

The display will be open after dark November 13 through January 3. However, for those supporters who would like to get a first look, The Woman’s Board, Board of Directors, along with the Guild of the Chicago Botanic Garden are hosting an exclusive preview on from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on November 12.

The Garden is open year-round for visitors to view the many unique horticultural displays brought to life by more than 200 staff members. Beyond the Garden’s 27 gardens and four natural areas, including a renowned Bonsai Collection, it hosts monthly classes and some of the Chicago area’s favorite outdoor events.

Proceeds from this event will ensure that the Garden continues to be a source of nature’s beauty and respite for all to enjoy.

For more information, visit chicagobotanic.org/lightscape/preview