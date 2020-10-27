Classic Veal Stroganoff

SERVES 8

INGREDIENTS:

• 1 pound Cremini (baby Portabella) mushrooms, sliced thin

• 1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, divided

• 1 large onion, finely chopped

• 2 pounds veal blade steak (thin-sliced veal shoulder) bones removed and discarded, meat cut into tiny cubes

• 4 tablespoons all-purpose flour

• 1 cup medium-dry sherry

• 1 cup good-quality chicken or veal stock

• 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

• 1 teaspoon sweet paprika

• freshly-ground salt and pepper to taste

• 3/4 pound pappardelle egg noodles

• 1/2 cup sour cream

• Shaved parmesan & fresh snipped parsley to garnish

METHOD:

In a heavy sauté pan over medium heat, melt 1/2 stick (1/4 cup) of butter. Sauté the mushrooms. Drain and reserve the liquid—there won’t be very much. Set cooked mushrooms aside. Melt the remaining 1/2 stick of butter and sauté the onion until it begins to soften. Add cubed veal and sauté until the veal no longer shows any pink. Reduce heat to low. Sprinkle flour over the veal; whisk in stock, sherry, and the reserved mushroom liquid. Whisk and continue simmering until the mixture thickens. Add Worcestershire sauce, paprika, salt, and pepper. Adjust seasonings as needed. Keep warm while you cook noodles.

Cook noodles in boiling salted water until just tender and drain.

Stir reserved mushrooms and 1/2 cup of sour cream into stroganoff sauce mixture.

Serve sauce over noodles, garnished with shaved parmesan and snipped parsley.