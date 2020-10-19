Thanksgiving To Go

Chef Michael Lachowicz says the pandemic shouldn’t prevent us from giving thanks for what we have in these times and what we have to look forward to. With that in mind, he has prepared a family-style Thanksgiving feast at his Aboyer restaurant.

“It will be a delicious and comforting experience for any food lover, and the menu is the same wonderful collection of autumn dishes my family also will enjoy this Thanksgiving.”

The menu is available for dine-in or for curbside carryout. Indoor dine-in reservations at Aboyer are available on Thanksgiving Day from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. The restaurant will stay open until your group has enjoyed the entire feast. If you prefer to carry out your meal, fully cooked and ready to eat, you can pick it up on Thanksgiving Day from noon until 3 p.m. Both carryout and dine-in options are priced at $59.00 per person (plus gratuity and tax).

The menu includes the signature favorites such as Restaurant Michael’s Signature Warm Gougeres, Warm Baguettes and Whipped Honey Butter, and Candied Squash Bisque with Toasted Brioche Croutons for all guest. Each guest will also have a choice of two of the following entrees: Brown Sugar Brined and Roasted Locally Farmed Turkey with Pan Gravy, Roasted Tenderloin of Beef, or Roasted Tenderloin of Berkshire Farms Pork. Guests can enjoy the following side dishes: Sage and Angus Ground Beef Dressing (Stuffing), Creamy Whipped Mashed Potatoes, Sweet Potato Gratin, Green Beans Tossed with Garlic and Brioche Breadcrumbs, Grand Marnier, Toasted Walnut Cranberry Compote. Desserts include: Warm Poached Pear Financier, Individual Roasted Pumpkin Pie Mascarpone Cheesecake, and Grand Marnier Chocolate Truffles.

Aboyer’s Wine Director, Sergio Angel, has also chosen a selection of wines (at an extra cost) to complement your dinner, available for dine-in and carryout.

Make all reservations for both carryout and dine-in at exploretock.com/aboyer. A deposit of $20.00 per guest will be charged to hold your reservation for dine-in